Samoa’s Prime Minister seeking medical treatment in New Zealand

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa is seeking medical treatment in New Zealand.

The Samoa Observer reports the CEO of the Ministry of Prime Minister and Cabinet made the announcement at the start of Samoa’s annual prayer and fasting week.

Agafili Shem Leo was speaking on behalf of the Government to acknowledge the presence of the special guests, who gathered at the government's Prayer House for the launch of the government's annual week of fasting and prayers for Samoa.

He also asked the gathering to keep the Prime Minister in their prayers as she travels for the unspecified medical treatment.