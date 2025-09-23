Samoa's new prime minister flies to NZ for medical treatment within days of taking office

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Samoa's newly elected prime minister is in New Zealand for medical treatment.

And while, according to Samoa’s government policy, the prime minister is entitled to fully funded overseas medical treatment, the Prime Minister's family, however, is funding all his expenses including airfares, treatment and accommodation in New Zealand due to the Samoa government’s current financial position.

In a statement, the Samoa government said Laaulialemalietoa Polataivao Leuatea Fosi Schmidt departed Samoa on Sunday.

"Medical appointments were secured for the Prime Minister at the end of last week, and the decision was made by Cabinet for him to be flown to Auckland for treatment," it said.

The statement stated that “…due to government's current financial position with 25% of the budget from last year financing operations now, and the urgency to undertake treatment, the Prime Minister's family is funding all his expenses including airfares, treatment and accommodation in New Zealand."

The government statement added that Laaulialemalietoa is accompanied by his wife and will be away for a week.

"Laaulialemalietoa downplayed his health condition when he was asked last Tuesday if he was undergoing medical treatment," according to a report by the Samoa Observer.

The newspaper also reported the government has also not indicated whether the prime minister will attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week.

However, in a statement on Monday, the Samoa government confirmed that the country's Deputy Prime Minister Toelupe Onesemo would be leading Samoa's UNGA delegation.

Laaulialemalietoa was sworn in as Samoa's 8th Prime Minister last Tuesday, following the general election held on 29 August. He led his Fa'atuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) Party to victory, securing 30 seats at the polls.

(Source: RNZ Pacific)