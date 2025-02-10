Samoa's Litara Ieremia Allan crowned 2025 Miss Pacific Islands

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Miss Samoa Litara Ieremia Allan has been crowned the new Miss Pacific Islands for 2025.

She also took home the Miss Photogenic and the Best Interview Award.

Miss Tonga Racheal Guttenbeil was awarded first runner-up, and Miss American Samoa, Pauliana Felise-Vitale claimed the title of second runner-up.

Miss American Samoa, Pauliana Angel Felise Vitale, earned the distinguished second runner-up title at the Miss Pacific Island pageant in Honiara, Solomon Islands. She also won several prestigious awards, including Miss Personality, which highlights her charming and engaging character; the National Tourism Award, which recognizes her commitment to promoting tourism in her home territory; and Best Talent of the Night, for her impressive performance that captivated both the judges and the audience. Her accomplishments reflect her dedication, talent, and the vibrant spirit of American Samoa. [Bluesky photo]

Miss Solomon Islands Elsie Polosovai was the third runner-up, while Miss Cook Islands, Ngatepaeru Marie Maoate rounded out the top rankings as the fourth runner-up.

The 38th Miss Pacific Islands Pageant was held in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

Awards: