Samoa’s first waterpark will open in former home of Fiafia Park

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Always one to surprise with his ventures, Tupai Bruno Royale is set to launch a first for the region.

Located on a four-acre site formerly home to Fiafia Park in Tafaigata, the new development is split between a two-acre water park and a two-acre manual adventure park designed to promote physical activity and family engagement.

Tupai, who was behind the original Fiafia Park, said the new venture comes after years of planning and is a fresh chapter in his commitment to Samoa’s community.

“Fiafia Park was wonderful while it lasted,” Tupai reflected. “We never had a single incident. Thousands came — some rode a Ferris wheel for the first time in their lives.”

While Fiafia Park ultimately closed due to operational challenges and labor shortages, Tupai credited the families who helped run the park for their genuine effort and support during the transition.

The new Water World Adventure Park aims to provide affordable, safe, and interactive fun for families. Set to operate on weekends and public holidays only, the park will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — strictly daylight hours to maintain a secure, family-focused atmosphere.

“We’re talking about giant water slides up to 15 meters tall, splash pools, inflatable bounce houses, and even miniature excavators for kids to operate,” said Tupai. “Everything is manual on the adventure side — pedal-powered roller coasters, a treadmill-driven Ferris wheel, and fun games like barnyard pig races.”

He confirmed that equipment from China is expected to arrive in the second week of July, with the park opening shortly after in August.

According to Tupai, all pools will be maintained to strict hygiene standards, and an on-site paramedic will be available for emergencies.

The Adventure Park will feature a six-person carousel, pedal Ferris wheel, gyroscope, bounce house, roller coaster, pirate ship and a snack bar cooled by large blower fans.

Admission will be by day pass only, allowing guests unlimited access to all attractions, excluding food and games. A price has not yet been set.

As Tupai transitions into retirement from circus performing due to health issues, he remains involved in operations behind the scenes. His son, Little Bruno, just 21 and fluent in four languages, is stepping up to lead the circus, which continues to perform in the French islands.

The legacy will also be supported by a prominent Australian circus owner, who recently concluded negotiations to manage the touring production. “The show will go on — just without me in the ring,” Tupai said, adding that a hologram of himself will introduce future performances.

When asked how much the equipment has cost him, Tupai declined to comment and stated, "Quite a bit (of money) — I've always been one to talk more about fun than money. Because money is not my objective."

The Water World Adventure Park will be open twice a week on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as on holidays. With the Water World Adventure Park, Tupai is confident that “Samoa will finally have something truly exciting for families—no travel needed, just happiness right here at home.”

Next on his agenda is to bring a grooming experience to Samoa with the launch of “Little India Barbershop”, set to open soon in central Apia, directly across from SMI Hardware.