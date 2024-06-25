Samoa’s first electric vehicle charging station uses solar energy

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The innovative design of Samoa’s first electric vehicle charging station ensures that the EV’s are primarily charged using solar energy with battery storage as a backup and grid electricity as a last resort. This setup guarantees continuous and sustainable operation even during periods of low solar availability.

The Government of Samoa through the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) officially opened Samoa’s first Electric Vehicle (EV) Solar Charging Station last Saturday. Located at the Friendship Park, Matagialalua, the facility marks a significant step towards sustainable transportation and environmental stewardship in Samoa.

The MNRE Electric Vehicle Solar Charging Station is a pioneering project designed to support the growing fleet of electric vehicles within the government and eventually, the public. The charging station will play a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions and promoting renewable energy usage across Samoa. The project aligns with Samoa’s commitment to achieving 26% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

“This initiative is not only a leap towards modernizing our transportation infrastructure but also a testament to our commitment to combating climate change,” Toeolesulusulu Cedric Salesa Pose Schuster, Minister for MNRE emphasized the project’s importance.

“By reducing our carbon footprint and embracing renewable energy, we are paving the way for a healthier and more sustainable future for Samoa.”

The Minister also highlighted the collaborative effort behind the project, thanking international partners as the Global Environment Facility (GEF), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Enviroearth and local engineering firms Vagana Electrical Engineering Solutions and Rasmussen Engineering Ltd for their expertise and dedication.

The establishment of the EV Charging Station is expected to serve as a model for future developments in renewable energy and sustainable transportation in Samoa. It aims to inspire private business and organizations to adopt similar green initiatives, further contributing to the nation’s environmental goals.