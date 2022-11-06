Samoa's amended Land and Titles Act described as 'poorly drafted'

Apia, SAMOA — The new President of Samoa's Land and Titles Court has described recent changes to the Land and Titles Act as ill-conceived and poorly drafted.

The Samoa Observer reports Lesatele Rapi Va'ai was speaking after he was sworn in by the Head of State.

He noted that Samoans believe the Land and Titles Court is the most important court in the country because it reviews and determines matters concerning family treasures and villages.

He pointed out that the Court, which was established under the Act in 1981, only had its legislation revisited 39 years later, through the Constitution Amendment Act 2020 and the Land and Titles Act 2020.

He said the laws were ill conceived and badly drafted.