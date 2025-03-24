Samoa woman charged with misleading police in death of Professor Gabbard

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa media is reporting that a Samoa woman has been charged for allegations she made accusing the Prime Minister of being involved in the death of academic Professor Caroline Sinavaiana Gabbard.

Lise Schmidt is facing charges of conspiracy to defeat the course of justice and misleading the police through false information.

Her initial court appearance is set for April 15

She has been released on bail on the condition that she surrender her travel documents, sign at the Faleata outpost every Friday and refrain from discussing the case on social media.

Police Commissioner Auapaau Logoitino Filipo said Schmidt's charges relate to two letters she wrote to the police, Attorney General Su'a Hellene Wallwork and Minister of Police Faualo Harry Schuster. “It is quite disappointing that Police wasted a lot of time to look into these accusations that could not be substantiated, it was a waste of time and we do not take these things lightly.

“She is being charged for misleading police with false information and conspiracy… the Prime Minister is not a complainant and she is being charged under Police and Crimes Act.”

Playwright Sia Fiegel has already been charged for the murder of Gabbard and her trial is pending in Court.

In those letters, Schmidt alleged she had conversations with Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa and met with her where she claimed she was instructed to retrieve evidence connected to the death of Professor Gabbard.

According to Auapaau, following the receipt of the letters the police carried out their investigation to verify the allegations and also made trip to Vavau to interview residents there regarding the claims.

“Police has exhausted a lot of resources and time to investigate the allegations and none of it could be verified or confirmed,” he said.