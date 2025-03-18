Samoa Victim Support Group tackles abandoned baby issue

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa Police are investigating a mother of newborn twins found dead in a family’s garbage last week.

Police Commissioner Auapaau Logoitino Filipo said the incident surfaced when a 20 year old woman was taken to the hospital by her family.

Samoa has had several such incidents in recent years, according to press reports.

In November 2024 police investigated an incident where a newborn baby boy was found dead in the toilets of Motootua National Hospital.

In 2020 the body of a newborn baby girl was found in the bushes at Vailuutai village. A 24 year old woman was charged by police.

Samoa Victim Support Group (SVSG) is calling out to women who might be tempted to abandon their babies, saying help is always available.

SVSG president Siliniu Lina Chang said it was very sad to hear about the two babies being abandoned recently in Samoa and it was a wake-up call for all mothers, especially the desperate and young ones that there is always hope and support to turn to in times like such.

"SVSG caters for children whose families cannot raise or care for and especially young mothers who have difficulties with pregnancies at home, we are very happy to welcome you with open arms," Siliniu said.

"I know that this is the problem faced by young girls who get pregnant at a very young age but please there is always our free helpline to contact anytime you need help."

Siliniu also reminded Samoa of its obligation to protect the rights of children, as articulated in the Samoa Constitution which guarantees fundamental rights to life for all Samoan people.

She said it's a country-wide effort to try and tackle this problem. She said the church, villages and community leaders need to stand together and raise awareness for young girls to be able to get assistance in times of need, especially unwanted pregnancies.

The mother of the twins, a boy and a girl who were found dead in a rubbish bin will appear before the court at the end of this month.

Police Commissioner Auapaau Logoitino Filipo says investigations continue, however, the Police are also mindful that the 20 year old mother is still under close observation in the hospital and has not yet fully recovered. Although charges will be paid, the young woman’s mental health will be assessed as part of the process, he confirmed.

Commissioner Auapa'au confirmed that she was charged with manslaughter and infanticide.

