Samoa seeks answers over beauty pageant judge being held in Honiara

Honiara, SOLOMON ISLANDS — The governments of Samoa and Solomon Islands have found themselves in an unwanted diplomatic situation after immigration authorities in Honiara issued a stop order against a Samoan citizen, who served as a judge at a beauty pageant, preventing them from returning to Apia.

Leiataualesa Jerry Brunt was one of five judges for the 2025 Miss Pacific Islands Pageant.

He has been at the center of controversy following the crowning night on Saturday, where he was accused of tampering with the results of the contest, which was won by Samoa's Litara Ieremia-Allan.

The Samoa lawyer and hotelier has denied any wrongdoing, telling Indepth Solomons, "I don't even know where that allegation came from."

Brunt was stopped at the Honiara International Airport on Tuesday.

He told ABC that he was not given a reason as to why he was being held up in Solomon Islands

According to the ABC report, Brunt is not being detained but staying in local accommodation.

The situation has now escalated and the Samoa government is seeking an explanation from the Solomon Islands.

In a statement on Thursday, the Samoa government said it had requested "official information from the Solomon Islands Attorney General's Office on the circumstances surrounding the stop order" preventing Brunt's departure.

"The office of Samoa's prime minister wants to ensure legal representation for Leiataualesa is available, while awaiting official details from Honiara," the statement said.

The organizer's of the event said in a statement on Tuesday morning that it would make "a public statement soon".

"Right now there has to be series of meetings and reports to be finalized on findings in the last 48 hours before an announcement is done," it said.

"We sincerely apologize for the slow response to the public which unfortunately cannot be avoided until all information is established by all parties involved.”