PACIFIC NEWS BRIEFS

TONGA KING MOVES TO CONTROL FOREIGN AFFAIRS

There are growing concerns in Tonga about the King's plan to remove oversight of a critical ministry from democratic control and place it under the Palace Office.

King Tupou VI has never made any secret of his desire to maintain authority over the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. His son, Crown Prince Tupouto'a 'Ulukalala, is the current Foreign Affairs Minister.

Last week, the Tongan Legislative Assembly passed laws to transfer the Ministry, now known as His Majesty's Diplomatic Service, to the administration of the Palace Office.

However, on Thursday, Tonga's Democratic Party presented a petition to the Palace Office calling on the King to reconsider his decision.

Teisa Pohiva Cokanasiga, the youngest daughter of the Tongan democracy campaigner and late Prime Minister Akilisi Pohiva, is now leader of the Friendly Islands Democratic Party (PTOA).

SAMOA SCHOOLS CONTINUE CLOSURE

Samoa's Ministry of Education and Culture chief executive A'eau Christopher Hazelman says the school term calendar is set to change due to prolonged dengue-related closures.

Primary school students in Samoa will have a fourth week of school closure next week, while years 8 to 12 are going into a third week.

A'eau said the week of August 11, would have been week three of term three.

"Beginning from our ECE (early childhood education) centers through the years one to year seven, they have not had any classes over the last three weeks," he said.

"On the first week of term three we had the years eight right up to year 12.

"I want to make sure that people understand that the moment cabinet activated the NEOC — the National Emergency Operations Committee — this is when we now follow the law, the actual Act and the frameworks of NEOC within government — hence the ministry will not make a decision by itself."

A'eau said T-Vet providers and those in universities have also been affected.

He also thanked school teachers and principals for making classes available online, but said they need to look at changes.

Further adding to the time, the government has announced public holiday on August 28 and 29, for the general election.

"We now have to look at making amendments and changes to our school calendar," A'eau said.

"I want to make this very clear to all schools and to all parents - we are going to change the school calendar, even to the point that there may be no school holidays between term three and term four to make up the time."

A'eau said they will also look at changing the dates of the national assessments.

There have been six dengue-related deaths and nearly 8000 clinically-diagnosed cases recorded in Samoa since January.

NZ OFFERS TO HOST 2027 PIF LEADERS' MEETING

New Zealand has offered to host the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders' Meeting in 2027.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters made the request at the Pacific Islands Forum Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Suva on Thursday.

New Zealand last hosted the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders' Meeting in 2011.

"While the 2027 host will ultimately be a decision for Forum Leaders to make in the Solomon Islands next month, we wanted to make clear that New Zealand is ready to serve as host again," Peters said in a statement.

He said New Zealand has been a long-standing advocate for Pacific regionalism.

"At the same time, the scale of the challenges we face as a region make it imperative that we are welcoming and encouraging of the interest of dialogue and development partners who wish to work with the Pacific for mutual benefit."

MARINE PROTECTED AREA

Community leaders from Vanuatu and Solomon Islands have committed to establish a transboundary marine protected area in their shared ocean space.

The Solomon Star reported President of Torba Province, Edgar Haward, saying Torba was honored to host Temotu, its neighbor across national solwara borders.

The proposed protected area aims to ensure total recovery of marine ecosystems, strengthen food and nutrition security, and open new opportunities for sustainable livelihoods.

The provinces will seek support from the Melanesian Spearhead Group to advance the initiative.

The formal legal declaration will be made at the PIF Leaders' Summit.

TRAVEL ADVISORY

Australia's government is advising travelers to New Caledonia to exercise "a high degree of caution".

This comes more than a year after violence broke out in Noumea over a proposal by the French state to change voter eligibility.

That proposal was eventually abandoned.

Australia's 'smart traveller' site warns that there's still a high police and security presence in country, and isolated security incidents may occur across the territory.

TONGA ELECTION

Tonga's parliament has wrapped up its session, ushering in a three-month campaign period for November's general election.

Bills passed in the session included the Personal Health Information Protection Bill, and the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Bill.

Parliament is set to reconvene in October to formally close the session before the election.

Talanoa 'o Tonga reported many of the current members are expected to run.

