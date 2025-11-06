Samoa PM interviewed on Talatala le Ta’ui podcast, part 2

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Speaking from Auckland, New Zealand — where he has been receiving scheduled medical treatment for a leg injury since September 21st — Prime Minister of Samoa, Hon. Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fosi Schmidt, updated the public on the Atoa o Samoa Talks — set to resume in early 2026, with the exact date to be confirmed in the coming weeks — during a Monday night interview with local podcaster Taupau Tauleave Toluono.

The Prime Minister’s appearance on My View, Your Take — a segment of the Talatala Le Ta'ui podcast hosted by Taupau — marked the launch of a weekly program dedicated to exploring issues that strengthen ties and foster development between the two Samoas through mutual collaboration.

This is Part II of the segment, reported in Samoa News on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

During the podcast, Taupau raised the importance of fostering sporting exchanges between the two Samoas, emphasizing their potential to elevate the standard of national teams ahead of international competitions, promote genuine sportsmanship, and revive traditional sports that once served as powerful unifiers across communities.

Prime Minister Laauli expressed full support for the proposal, affirming that it deserves a place on the agenda of the upcoming Atoa o Samoa Talks. He specifically highlighted the decline of traditional sports in Samoa, noting that the iconic Fautasi races — once a source of national pride — have largely faded from the local sporting landscape, while they continue to thrive in American Samoa.

“American Samoa is so far ahead in Fautasi racing,” Laauli remarked. “Villages are rowing state-of-the-art fautasi made of fiberglass and equipped with sliding seats, costing close to a million dollars. In Samoa, the opposite is happening — villages no longer want to row their old wooden fautasi.”

With a touch of humor, the Prime Minister suggested inviting five or six fautasi crews from American Samoa to compete during Samoa’s Independence celebrations, and playfully proposed that their hosts offer to sell the boats at discounted prices.

Laauli lamented the decline of Samoan kirikiti (cricket) in Samoa, where the sport was first introduced by missionaries in the 19th century and once flourished as a national pastime. He recalled that village matches often spanned two to three days, drawing crowds and fostering community spirit.

“Now, it is practically a dead sport in Samoa because everyone is playing international cricket,” Laauli remarked. “The benefits of international cricket are all very well, but Samoan kirikiti used to be our national sport — and it needs to be revived.”

He noted that, like fautasi racing, kirikiti remains vibrant in American Samoa and among Samoan diaspora communities in New Zealand, Australia, Hawai‘i, and the U.S. mainland. “But in Samoa, where it all began, it’s practically extinct. That’s very sad, and something must be done to bring it back.”

Reflecting on the golden era of sports in both Samoas, the Prime Minister reminisced about the excitement of inter-island competitions across rugby, soccer, basketball, volleyball, tennis, golf, and especially boxing.

“Those were the golden years of boxing in both Samoas,” he recalled. “We produced formidable boxers like George Tanoa, Aso Paletaoga, Vai, my cousin Fosi Schmidt, Monty Betham, and William White. Samoan boxers were a force to be reckoned with—and they were respected throughout the Pacific region.”

Following the discussion on sports, Taupau shifted the dialogue to joint agricultural initiatives, specifically livestock development aimed at providing consumers in American Samoa with access to fresh meat sourced from Samoa.

The proposal has sparked considerable controversy, with critics — including members of the public and the Opposition in the Samoa Parliament.

Taupau asked Prime Minister Laauli whether he plans to revisit the matter when the Atoa o Samoa Talks resume next year.

In response, Laauli acknowledged the complexity of launching a cattle farming operation, noting that such an undertaking would only be viable as a joint venture. He proposed a collaborative model involving the purchase of up to 2,000 cattle from Australia, to be divided between the two governments.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the primary goal is to make fresh meat more accessible to consumers in American Samoa, in contrast to the current reliance on meat that has been refrigerated for extended periods. He further claimed that the practice of importing fresh meat from Samoa — once approved by the USDA — was abruptly discontinued following the September 11 terrorist attacks, citing heightened security and regulatory constraints.

Laauli affirmed that key agricultural exports —i ncluding taro, bananas, fish, and vegetables — have already received approval for trade between Samoa and American Samoa. He noted that following the FAST party’s rise to power in 2021, he personally advocated for a joint agricultural venture between the two governments to strengthen regional food security.

As part of a pilot initiative, Samoa donated five cattle, five sheep, and over 500 oysters to American Samoa, laying the groundwork for future collaboration in livestock and aquaculture development.

However, the project drew criticism from members of the public and the Opposition in the Samoa Parliament, who accused the previous administration of gifting 400 acres of government land to the American Samoa Government — despite the fact that the proposed cattle farm had not yet commenced.

“Despite the political allegations, I remain fully committed to this initiative,” Laauli declared. “It is a vital development that will benefit both countries, and I urge any future administration to continue its implementation to ensure food security for the well-being of our people.”

Taupau concluded the interview by turning attention to the highly anticipated Rugby League Pacific Championship final this weekend between Toa Samoa and the New Zealand Kiwis. He asked the Prime Minister whether he planned to travel to Australia to witness the match in person.

The Prime Minister confirmed that he had received an official invitation from Australia but shared that he would not be attending due to medical advice. His doctor has advised against air travel given his current physical condition.

In his stead, Laauli announced that the Minister for Sports, Laumatiamanu Ringo Purcell, will represent the Government of Samoa at the match.

Prime Minister Laauli expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the sons of Samoa who have stepped forward to represent their heritage on the international stage.

He acknowledged that many of these gifted athletes had been offered substantial financial incentives to play for New Zealand or Australia. Yet, they chose instead to honor their roots — traveling at their own expense to don the blue jersey and represent Samoa with pride.

“As the Samoan proverb goes, ‘E lele le toloa ae ma’au i le vai’—the tolóa, or Pacific duck, may fly far, but it always returns to the water,” Laauli reflected. “Wherever in the world you reside, and wherever in the world you were born, Samoa is your heritage—the land of your ancestors. Thank you for your service.”