Samoa MP claims students are taking on teaching role due to teacher shortage

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A Member of Parliament says a “brain drain" is the main reason for senior students in Samoa taking on teaching roles.

Aleipata Itupa I Luga MP Fuaava Suluimālō Amataga said complaints were reported to him by parents of children attending schools in his district.

Speaking during Samoa’s supplementary budget debate, Fuaava raised concerns about students in Year 7 and Year 8 teaching students in Year 1 and Year 2.

Minister of Education Seu'ula Ioane Tua'au denied the claim but admitted there is a chronic shortage of teachers.

He said the Ministry is not sitting idle and has plans in place.

The Samoa Observer reports this includes teachers teaching multiple subjects and offering training for capacity building.

He said in some cases teachers would ask older students to look after a class while they teach another class, but not for them to take over as teachers.

The member for Vaisigano No 1, Niuava Eti Malolo believes there is no shortage but the profession lacks an attractive salary package.