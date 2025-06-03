Samoa Electoral Commissioner Seeks Court Extension

RNZ Pacific — Samoa's Electoral Commissioner says his office has filed an affidavit to the Supreme Court, seeking legal direction and an extra six weeks to complete the electoral roll ahead of an early election.

The move follows the announcement of the formal dissolution of Parliament which comes into force Tuesday, 3 June.

The Constitution requires a general election to be held within 90 days. The regular general election had been scheduled for April 2026.

Toleafoa Tuiafelolo John Stanley said the Electoral Act does not address what happens in the event of an early election.

"That's why we're going to the Supreme Court for a legal direction for the Office of the Commission," he said.

"Where we are currently, 53 percent of eligible voters have registered so far... so we haven't closed our rolls.

"We are seeking declaration from the court, an order from the court, to give us guidance, because we are going to change all our election timetable.

"We're also submitting, as well our new timeline... four months and two weeks."

He confirmed that an affidavit was being filed to the Supreme Court "to seek their direction for the Office of the Electoral Commission with a new electoral timeframe" and to request six additional weeks "to complete the electoral roll to make sure our roll is ready in order to conduct an open and fair election".

Since the announcement of the early election, voter registration centers across Samoa have seen an increase in foot traffic.

"[Thursday] was almost 500 registered voters, and that was in Upolu," Toleafoa said.

"It's the same thing with Savai'i. I mean, we've been singing this song since last year, when the registration was open in April last year, up until now, and people are now flooding in, as they know there's an early election."

Toleafoa said that overseas diaspora will only be able to vote by returning to Samoa in person. The online portal is open for registration but voters will have to travel to Samoa for fingerprinting biometrics.

He said the act needs a revamp.

"Align it with the Constitution, and also make sure to cover this kind of situation... the current electoral law contradicts against the three months of the Constitution."