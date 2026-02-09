Samoa Coroners Court bans publishing details of self-inflicted deaths

Apia, SAMOA (February 08, 2026) — The Coroner, Judge Papalii Rosela Viane Papalii, has issued a formal order prohibiting the publication or broadcast of any information relating to the autopsy results of the late Papalii Sia Figiel, whose body was discovered in her prison cell two weeks ago.

The order, handed down on 7 February 2026, follows the release of preliminary findings by the Ministry of Police and Samoa Global News, both of which published details of the postmortem on their Facebook pages on 6 February.

On 6 February 2026, the Ministry of Police, Prisons and Corrections released a press statement regarding the death of Samoan writer Sia Catherine Figiel while in custody. According to the statement, the autopsy results indicated that her injuries were consistent with a self-inflicted death by hanging.

The statement was published on both the Ministry’s official Facebook page and reported by Samoa Global News on the same day.

Judge Papalii emphasized that, “Unless approved by the Coroner, all persons including the Ministry of Police and all media outlets in Samoa and abroad, are strictly prohibited from publishing or broadcasting in any way or form, any details relating to the manner of death of Ms. Figiel or any other death where there is reasonable cause to believe the death was self-inflicted.”

Podcast Speculation Adds to Controversy

The possibility of Figiel’s death being self-inflicted by hanging was also broadcast live on the podcast Talatala le Ta'ui, hosted by former Samoa News reporter Taupa'u Tauileave Toluono, during the week of her death.

Taupa'u, who was in Samoa at the time, told his audience that he had been en route to Faleolo International Airport from Sa’anapu, where he had attended a family fa’alavelave, when he learned of Figiel’s passing. He subsequently rescheduled his flight to American Samoa and went directly to Faleolo District Hospital, where Figiel’s body had been taken

Although denied access to view the body, Taupa'u claimed he received information from hospital sources suggesting there were marks on Figiel’s neck consistent with hanging. His broadcast added to the spread of unverified details surrounding the case, which the Coroner has now moved to restrict.

Inquest Process Undermined

The Coroner noted that the proper legal process requires the cause of death to be declared through an inquest conducted before the Coroner in court. However, the Ministry of Police released the findings prior to such proceedings, a move described as highly concerning.

Of particular concern to Judge Papalii was the disclosure of preliminary forensic findings suggesting the death was self-inflicted, including details of the manner in which it occurred. She stressed that such information should only be made public through the formal inquest process.

Removal of Published Findings Ordered

As part of the ruling, Judge Papalii directed the immediate removal of the published findings from the identified social media platforms. The order underscores the importance of safeguarding the integrity of coronial proceedings and ensuring sensitive information is handled in accordance with the law.