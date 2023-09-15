Samoa Airways commences Monday flights from Fagalii Airport

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Samoa Airways announced this week that beginning the week of Sunday, Sept. 24, it will commence scheduled lights on Mondays between Fagalii Airport in Samoa and Pago Pago International Airport.

According to a press release issued by the airline, this follows the recertification by Samoa's Civil Aviation Authority of its third Twin Otter aircraft, which has been undergoing repairs and maintenance for the last 12 months.

This means it will now fly every day between the two Samoas with 3 scheduled flights on Sundays between Faleolo and Am Samoa; then the rest of the week between Fagalii and Am Samoa with 4 scheduled flights on Monday and 5 every day for the remainer of the week.

Since international borders were reopened more than 12 months ago, in August 2022, Samoa Airways has been flying only 5 days of the week, Tuesday to Sunday, between the two Samoas.

This is intended to increase capacity and provide their customers with the convenience of flying from and to Fagalii, according to the press release.