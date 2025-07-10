Restoring New Zealand citizenship rights to Samoans celebrated

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Over 300 elderly Samoans who have been granted New Zealand citizenship were honored this week at a community gathering organized by the ASA Foundation’s FALIU LE LA initiative in Manurewa.

The event took place on Monday at the Manurewa Sports Centre and was attended by families, community leaders, and church ministers who welcomed and acknowledged the senior citizens—many of whom have waited decades for formal recognition of their status in Aotearoa.

The service was led by Rev Filemoni Tuigamala, with support from Father Michael Endemann, Rev Toleafoa Larry Leatuavao Tupai Lavea, and Pastor Mikaele Bureta. Chief Fepuleai Semi Fepuleai gave a formal orator’s speech on behalf of Tumua ma Pule, the traditional spokespersons of Samoa, to welcome the elders and commend their resilience and contribution.

The ASA Foundation’s CEO, Tofilau Esther Tevaga, confirmed that more than 300 elderly citizens have registered under FALIU LE LA, a dedicated program supporting senior Samoans to access the full benefits of their newly reinstated citizenship.

“We started this to ensure our elderly are not left behind,” said Tofilau. “Many of them have contributed to New Zealand for years—through family, culture, and service—yet had no access to the same support other citizens enjoy.”

The monthly gathering provides a vital social space for older people in South Auckland, many of whom face loneliness when their children are away working or studying. The FALIU LE LA program not only offers companionship but also helps elders understand and apply for government services such as health appointments, housing support, and financial assistance.

One key issue addressed during the event was access to the Emergency Benefit. Many families have reported difficulty navigating the system, especially when Superannuation applications are rejected due to the 10-year residency requirement. As a result, the Emergency Benefit remains the primary support option for newly -naturalized Samoans.

However, there have been complications. Some applications have been declined when WINZ interprets a visit to New Zealand as temporary.

To assist families, the ASA Foundation is offering direct support with benefit applications and can be contacted via edwin@puni.co.nz. The next FALIU LE LA gathering will be held on Monday, 4 August at the same venue, and all elderly Samoans are welcome.

As Samoa and Aotearoa continue to navigate shared history, events like this serve as a reminder of the importance of recognition, support, and the enduring bond between the two nations.