Reopening of American Corner in Samoa aims to strengthen cultural and educational ties

Apia, SAMOA — (March 03, 2026) The Nelson Memorial Public Library in Apia was alive with celebration as the American Corner reopened its doors, following extensive refurbishment supported by the United States.

The ceremony began with welcoming remarks from Master of Ceremonies Pere Siaosi of the U.S. Embassy in Apia, who formally greeted distinguished guests and set the tone for the occasion. She extended a warm welcome to U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, who had arrived in Samoa the previous day for high-level talks with the Prime Minister.

MC Pere Siaosi announced that the American Corner, once located on the second floor of the Nelson Memorial Public Library, has been relocated to the ground floor, making it more accessible, inclusive, and dynamic.

She described the new space as a hub for exchanging ideas, forming partnerships, and inspiring mutual understanding. “In essence, it is an investment in people, especially young people,” she said, highlighting the addition of new computers, books, and other learning tools designed to benefit students and the wider community. Plans are also underway to host events, discussions, workshops, and programs aimed at promoting English language skills and exploring American history and culture — timed to coincide with this year’s celebrations of the 250th Anniversary of American Independence.

Speaking on behalf of the Government of Samoa, Acting CEO of the Ministry of Education and Culture, Tuaopepe Perenise Tinei, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the United States Government for its continued support of education. She acknowledged the contributions of the Peace Corps and other volunteers, as well as the learning resources and grants provided over the years.

“As we cut the ribbon for the grand opening of the American Corner today, we celebrate not just a renovated space, but an expanding platform for knowledge exchange, innovation, and friendship between our two nations,” she declared. “On behalf of the Ministry of Education and Culture, and the Government of Samoa, I extend our sincere appreciation to the United States Government and the U.S. Embassy in Samoa for your partnership. May this American Corner continue to inspire excellence and opportunity for generations to come.”

In his keynote address, Landau emphasized the importance of the American Corner in strengthening cultural and educational ties. He noted that the reopening coincides with the 250th anniversary of the United States, a milestone that highlights enduring values of democracy, learning, and shared prosperity.

"I am here to reaffirm the longstanding ties between our countries," Deputy Secretary Landau stated. "I hope this corner will be known as a little piece of the United States here in Apia. I'm excited about the digital opportunities and I hope that the people use that access to the internet as provided here, to increase the cause of learning so that Samoa can become a part of the world's digital economy in the 21st Century while retaining its amazing culture."

Landau also drew attention to the close familial and cultural bonds between Samoa and American Samoa, stressing that the American Corner should serve as a shared resource for youth across both island groups. He highlighted the importance of educational exchange and mutual understanding, saying that “our ties across the Pacific are not only diplomatic, but deeply personal and cultural.” His remarks reinforced the idea that the Corner is a regional hub, connecting communities on both sides of the ocean.

The refurbished space offers free internet access, computers, and a wide range of U.S. books and resources. Landau encouraged young people in Samoa and American Samoa to make full use of the facilities, noting that “knowing and learning more leads to greater prosperity and security.” He emphasized that the Corner is a place where youth can explore American history, values, and opportunities for exchange, while also strengthening their Pacific identity.

The reopening of the American Corner marks a renewed commitment to educational collaboration and cultural exchange between Samoa and the United States offering resources that connect local communities to global opportunities.