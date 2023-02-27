Parents urged to get their children the MMR shots after measles reported in NZ

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa's Ministry of Health is calling on all parents with children under five to ensure that their child has been immunised for measles, mumps and rubella.

The Ministry said there are still a significant number of children under five who have not yet completed their scheduled immunisations, especially the MMR shot, mostly from the Apia and north-west areas.

In 2019, the measles epidemic killed 83 people in Samoa, mostly children.

The Ministry said this is especially important as measles has recently been reported in Auckland and in Australia.