Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Prime Minister La'aulialemalietoa Leuatea Schmidt is in New Zealand this week to meet seasonal workers and their families.

He and Labor Minister Fata Ryan Schuster met Samoan Recognized Seasonal Employer workers near Napier on Sunday.

While in Napier, La'auli heard from Mr Apple RSE program head Belinda Brans about the importance of Samoan workers to the company..

She said Samoans have been central to the RSE program since it began.

In February, La'auli said he planned to cap the number of Samoan RSE workers at 3000 a year, down from 4000 in the past year.

Meanwhile, the prime minister is to meet his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon in Wellington tomorrow.

Later in the week, La'auli and delegation are due to meet more workers in Blenheim before returning to Samoa on Friday.

(RNZ Pacific)

PUKALANI MAN FACES CHARGES

A Pukalani man remains hospitalized after being arrested on suspicion of multiple offenses, according to Maui Police Department records, after police said he broke into a hostel, drove toward officers and bit one on the wrist Friday.

Police said they received a call around 5 a.m. Friday about a burglary in progress at Howzit Hostels at 2080 Vineyard Street in Wailuku.

Officers said Jessie Montehermoso, 43, allegedly broke in through an exterior door and was kicking interior doors inside the building.

“A guy had broken into our hostel and then he had escaped,” said witness Elliott Rinsky. “I was awake. So I saw that the people were running, like the police were running and then I guess he drove down that way and then he crashed his car into a light post and had been apprehended.”

Montehermoso jumped into his car and drove toward four police officers before crashing into a light pole at the intersection of Vineyard and High Streets, according to police.

Authorities said he then fled on foot after the crash.

Investigators said Montehermoso resisted arrest by kicking officers and biting one on the wrist. Officials said officers used a Taser to subdue him.

Three officers suffered injuries, all considered non-life-threatening, officials said.

Public records show Montehermoso has five prior convictions, four of which are felonies, including theft, car break in, and driving stolen vehicles.

(Hawaii News Now)

VANUATU PM

Prime Minister Jotham Napat says he will not apologize to the country for the impasse with France over the disputed Matthew and Hunter Islands because there is nothing to apologize for.

Napat was responding to a call from opposition leader Ishmael Kalsakau who accused the government of mishandling talks over the long-running territorial dispute.

It comes after the government said earlier this month that talks with Paris over the ownership of the islands had failed to reach a resolution.

Vanuatu has indicated it will seek arbitration through the International Court of Justice.

Napat said this could not be done without first exhausting all diplomatic avenues of resolution.

(RNZ Pacific)

TONGA ESCAPEES

Three prison escapees in Tonga are at large, including a New Zealand national.

Tonga Police say the New Zealand national is considered the highest risk due to their criminal history and the seriousness of their offenses.

Members of the public are urged to avoid the men if seen, and contact the police immediately.

(RNZ Pacific)

LANAI AIR TRANSPORT

The competition is on between several airlines vying to become the essential air carrier to the island of Lanai.

Mokulele Airlines is the only commercial airline currently servicing the island, and has been receiving federal subsidies to do so.

The company is defending its position, and touting its performance, with a 98 percent completion rate.

“I would basically put that record against anybody. That record is very clear and our commitment is very clear, and we’re very proud of that,” Mokulele president Louis Saint-Cyr said.

It’s not the first time Lanai’s sole commercial carrier is competing to supply essential air service to and from the island.

In 2024, Mokulele requested the federal funding, prompting the U.S. Department of Transportation to open bids to other airlines.

Since then, the airline has invested more than $22 million in its Hawaii network.

“We made a commitment to our constituents and the island communities that we would do this and we’ve done that,” Saint-Cyr added.

Isle State Sen. Lynn DeCoite and the Office of Hawaiian Affairs are backing the airline’s proposal.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen supported Mokulele during the bidding two years ago, but is now endorsing another contender, Pacific Air Charters.

“What our goal is for the people of Lanai is to give them an affordable option, a safe option, a reliable option for air travel,” said Kapukini Kalahiki with Pacific Air Charters.

The charter company is pursuing the routes after losing the bid to Mokulele two years ago.

If awarded, the agreement would be the carrier’s first time providing scheduled service.

“We don’t have any issues with safety, we don’t have any issues with reliability. Everyone who starts scheduled service has to start somewhere. We are Hawaii-based and Hawaii-operated by local executives making decisions for our people that are here in the islands, so I think that’s what really makes us stand out,” Kalahiki said.

There’s a third competitor as well, Massachusetts-based Cape Air, which recently held a meeting with Lanai residents.

“It’s a good thing, like just to, you know, introduce themselves to the community and say what they’re all about. I think that, you know, having competing airlines on this island is a good thing,” said Lanai resident Ross Morita.

(Hawaii News Now)

NAURU/ MARSHALL ISLANDS

Nauru and the Marshall Islands have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on trade, investment and commercial partnership.

Minister for Nauru Air Corporation Asterio Appi said they are opening doors that will benefit businesses, workers, and communities for generations to come.

Nauru says both governments have committed to establishing a joint working group to oversee implementation of the MOU.

The MOU will progress to formal commercial agreements scheduled to be signed in late August, it added.

(RNZ Pacific)

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

An opposition MP says the PNG government's decision to close Taiwan's trade office in Port Moresby was likely not a geopolitical decision, but a financial one.

The government announced its decision last week, prompting surprise from Taipei.

Allan Bird told the ABC the decision appears to be linked to large loans from China that PNG's government has been racking up.

Bird said the government is not thinking in geopolitical terms, but says he suspects it views the move as a monetary transaction.

PNG's government says the decision is consistent with its One-China policy.

(RNZ Pacific)

VUVALE UNION

Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says the Vuvale Union is expected to be tabled in parliament during the next sitting for formal ratification.

The Fiji Sun reports Turaga saying he had received advice from Australian officials that funding and other provisions would commence after the treaty was ratified.

Turaga said the treaties would first be referred to a parliamentary select committee for scrutiny, before returning to the House for debate and a final vote.

The Vuvale Union and the Ocean of Peace Alliance were signed by Fiji and Australia on 6 July.

(RNZ Pacific)

PNG ARRESTS

Papua New Guinea police say 27 men have been arrested after investigation into the Sambio village massacre in Morobe Province in April.

Provincial police commander Samson Siguyaru said twelve people were killed and six residential houses were completely destroyed by fire.

He said 25 suspects have each been charged with 12 counts of wilful murder, while two suspects were charged with six counts of arson.

Siguyaru said all 27 accused have appeared before the Bulolo District Court on Monday, 13 July.

(RNZ Pacific)