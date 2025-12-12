Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Fiji's non-resident ambassador has presented his letters of credence to Pope Leo, marking the assumption of his role as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Fiji to the Holy See.

Ambassador Jovilisi Suveinakama conveyed the greetings of the president, prime minister and people of Fiji to the Pope and the Roman Curia.

He reaffirmed Fiji's commitment to working together on shared priorities, including peace, human dignity and sustainable development.

Pope Leo addressed the assembled ambassadors and offered his reflections on the importance of dialogue, mutual respect, and collective responsibility in addressing global challenges.

ADB GRANTS FUNDING

Tonga has been approved by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for a grant of around US$80 million for an infrastructure project.

The ADB said the grant will finance infrastructure upgrades on the main island of Tongatapu, as part of the Tonga Sustainable Economic Corridors and Urban Resilience Project.

The government of Tonga is providing US$24.8m in counterpart financing.

The ADB said extra funding from the World Bank will boost the project finance to almost US$120 million.

FIJI SEX ABUSE REPORT

Child sex abuse in Fiji is soaring with more than 4000 cases reported in the past four years.

The state broadcaster has reported that sex offenses are now the largest category of crimes against children.

Police data shows 4100 cases of child sex abuse were recorded between 2020 and 2024.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran said prevention must start at home, in schools and communities.

Kiran said a multi-agency approach is needed urgently to slow the trend.

ALLEGED BEATING

Four women and two men in Samoa have appeared in court charged with allegedly beating a woman who was tied to a pole.

Samoa Global News reported the six defendants pleaded not guilty to charges including kidnapping, being armed with a dangerous weapon, grievous bodily harm and assault.

The accused were remanded on bail.

NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGY

The US administration's newly released National Security Strategy reinserts Guam at the center of America's military posture in the Pacific.

Guam's Daily Post reported the strategy outlines US President Donald Trump's continued focus on "America first," and "core vital national interests".

For decades, Guam has been called the tip of the spear, in terms of US military projection.

The National Security Strategy elevates that role by reinforcing the island as a frontline hub for missile defense, power projection, and deterrence against China amid rising tensions over Taiwan.

The Pentagon is also advancing work on enhanced integrated air and missile defense systems for Guam as part of broader homeland security efforts.

NOMINATIONS FOR TONGA'S NEXT PM

Tonga will be a step closer to finding its next leader on Friday, with the nomination period for prime minister candidates closing at 4:30pm.

As of Friday morning, two people have put their hand up for the top job, but these are not publicly known.

The end of the nomination period comes three weeks after Tongans went to the polls to elect the 26 members of its next parliament.

Nominations for prime minister are submitted to interim Speaker Lord Tangi'o Vaonukonuka who will reveal the identity of candidates on Monday, 15 December, when the elected representatives meet to vote for a prime minister. This is done by secret ballot.

The successful candidate then picks a cabinet, which must be approved and appointed by the King.

Under the constitution, the vote will be repeated if no one gains a majority, with the candidate who wins the least number of votes eliminated from the next round.

On voting day, two new nobles and six new people's representatives were elected.

In Tonga, the parliament is divided between 17 people's representatives, which the general population vote for, and 9 nobles' representatives, selected by the nobles in a separate election process.

Just 49.4 percent, or 31,988 registered voters, turned out to cast their ballots. The rate was even lower than the previous 2021 election turnout of 62 percent.

Supervisor of Elections Pita Vuki previously said the decline in voter participation was due to a range of reasons, including eligible voters being out of the country on polling day.

