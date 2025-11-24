Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A Hawaiian vaka was on display for people to see at Mangonui's main wharf in Northland this past Sunday.

Hikianalia is accompanying vaka Hōkūleʻa to take part in celebrations to mark 40 years since Hōkūleʻa visited.

It sparked the revival of building ocean-going vaka and traditional navigation, led by the late Sir Hek Busby.

Hikianalia was on display until 2pm, and then headed to a dry dock in Auckland for maintenance.

(RNZ Pacific)

CRITICAL ASSESSMENT UNDERWAY FOR PNG'S CONJOINED TWINS

A medical team from Australia is in Papua New Guinea assessing tiny conjoined twins who are fighting for survival.

The parents of six-week-old Tom and Sawong are desperate for their boys to be surgically separated, despite previous medical advice against it.

The twins, whose combined weight is only 2.9kg, were born in Morobe province on 9 October, joined at the abdomen.

They were flown by helicopter to Port Moresby General Hospital, where they received basic care in the neo-natal unit for five weeks.

Doctors had explored the possibility of flying them to Sydney for specialist care, but various plans fell through.

The hospital then did a u-turn earlier this month and advised the parents to stay in PNG, or risk one of both of them dying.

The family launched a global appeal for help and a week ago, the twins were moved to an intensive care unit at Paradise Private Hospital.

(RNZ Pacific)

PUBLIC REMINDED TO WEAR SEAT BELTS

Drivers are being urged to wear their seat belts after car crashes that took the lives of two women and nearly killed another.

None of them were buckled up during the incidents on Oahu and Maui over the past week.

Kyra Anne Tyquiengco, 29, was killed on the H-3 Freeway Thursday evening, after a 19-year-old driver rear-ended her.

Tyquiengco became Oahu’s 75th traffic death of the year, compared to 43 at the same time last year. She was not wearing a seat belt during the time of the collision.

“It’s unfortunate, especially this time of year. It happens, but it doesn’t have to happen as long as you take the proper safety precautions. Cars nowadays have tremendous safety features that are built in, but they don’t work if you don’t use them,” retired Maui Police Department traffic commander Lt. William Hankins said.

In light of Tyquiengco’s death, Hankins is reminding drivers to keep themselves and others safe.

“Simple things as far as buckling up your seat belt, staying off your phone, staying sober when you’re driving, following the speed limit,” Hankins added. “The basic things that you’re supposed to do will help keep you alive.”

On Maui last Saturday, Hilalia Villanueva-Langi, 21, lost her life in a rollover crash in Kula.

Then, on Friday in the same district, an 84-year-old woman had life-threatening injuries in yet another rollover collision.

Neither of the drivers was wearing a seat belt.

“One of the biggest things that people need to be aware of with crashes and not wearing your seat belt is the likelihood, and especially in a rollover, of you getting thrown out the vehicle is extremely high,” Hankins said.

Hankins also explained that wearing a seat belt could be particularly crucial in a rollover, when someone could be ejected.

(Hawaii News Now)

PROBE LAUNCHED INTO POLICE BRIBE VIDEO

A video circulating on social media showing a Samoa police officer receiving money from a driver at a roadside checkpoint has sparked debate in Samoa and prompted the Acting Police Commissioner to order an investigation.

The footage has been widely shared across Facebook and TikTok, with some users claiming the exchange reflects a “common practice” in Samoa, while others argue the driver, not the officer, is at fault.

Acting Police Commissioner Leiataua Samuelu Afamasaga confirmed the video had been brought to his attention but said investigators are still trying to determine key details, including when and where it was filmed.

“People sent it to me (the video), asking if I know this incident. That type of behaviour is unacceptable,” he said. “But if you look closely, it’s also an allegation against the person who tried to give the money to the police officer.” The video shows a driver handing $10 to a uniformed officer.

Leiataua said he had seen the video online and had no confirmed information on when or where it was recorded. “We don’t know if this is yesterday, today, last year, or even 10 years ago,” he said.

Leiataua confirmed that accepting money in this manner is improper. “But the police officer accepted that money, which he should not have accepted,” he said.

Leiataua also noted that identifying the people in the video is difficult. “There’s no clear face of the driver or our officer. They never show his face. People post it online to generate negative opinions about our service,” he said.

The commissioner said the investigation would determine whether the act constitutes bribery or misconduct. “If the investigation comes back and he did accept it and it’s bribery, then we file a criminal charge,” Leiataua explained. “If I’m not satisfied with the evidence for a criminal charge, then we charge him with misconduct.”

The video has been widely shared across social media this week, attracting significant attention. Some viewers have described it as a “common practice in Samoa,” while others have defended the police, suggesting the "driver is at fault."

Leiataua did not confirm the location of the checkpoint or whether he is familiar with the area shown in the video.

(Samoa Observer)