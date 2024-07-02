Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A rise in drug-related crimes in Samoa has been raised by several MPs in Parliament.

One MP highlighted the escalating involvement of youth in drug offenses, and another MP underscored the urgent need for enhanced security measures in light of increasing crime rates.

The Samoa Observer reported these sentiments were echoed by MPs across various constituencies, who collectively stressed the critical need for immediate attention to these pressing issues.

In response, Minister of Works, Transport and Infrastructure Olo Fiti Vaai said a new x-ray scanner in Matautu will bolster national security.

He signaled it as a proactive step towards preventing the influx of illicit drugs into the country.

Meth seizures have increased exponentially indicating the prevalence of the drug in Samoa. Police are also concerned that illegal firearms are also being found during the meth raids.

(RNZ Pacific)

TONGA BUDGET

Tonga's Legislative Assembly has passed the National Annual Budget amounting to $899.2 million (Tongan Pa'anga, TOP) for the financial year 2024-2025.

Matangi Tonga Online reported the Appropriation Act with amendments for the 2024/25 Financial Year was passed by 21 votes, following its third reading in the Assembly.

In the new budget, TOP$664,210,800 will be allocated to the Government Services effective 1 July.

Finance Minister Tiofilusi Tiueti said in Parliament the government and donor development partners will fund the budget.

The government's national budget theme is "prioritizing its greatest assets — the people of Tonga to building a strong and inclusive society where every individual can thrive".

(RNZ Pacific)

NEW ZEALAND/ TUVALU VISIT

Green Party MP Huhana Lyndon says she is keen to meet with health officials in Tuvalu while she is there.

Tuvalu went to the polls in January this year to elect a new 16-member Parliament.

Lyndon is there as part of a United Nations program to support the newly elected parliamentarians there.

She said as well as working with the newly elected MPs, she was also keen to learn more about Tuvalu's health system.

Lyndon said several Australian MPs are also taking part in the program.

(RNZ Pacific)

PACIFIC REMOTE ISLANDS

The United States has set a goal of conserving 30% of its lands and waters by 2030.

But the true path to conservation success is neither simple nor straightforward, and it cannot be quantified by a single number. Success is a path we must walk together, especially alongside those who know the land and sea best — the Indigenous.

The proposed sanctuary in the Pacific Remote Islands is flawed. The narrative of empty, untouched lands and ocean is a lie. It’s a continuation of Manifest Destiny and aqua nullius; even the Catholic Church has turned its back on such ideas.

The Native Hawaiian community has largely celebrated the proposed sanctuary, but it ignores the rights of other Indigenous peoples — those from Micronesia and Samoa with strong historical and cultural ties to these islands. Our relatives from these islands exist at the margins of society, vestiges of the American Empire with limited-to-no political agency. It is unfair and unjust to hoist the cost of conservation upon them, while the social and political benefits accrue to Hawaii.

A peer-reviewed paper published last week offered a better way forward for the proposed sanctuary. It’s a path that acknowledges past wrongs with the intent to heal. On the surface, it is about decolonizing conservation.

Colonialism is masterful at pitting us against each other. Our shared history and present-day realities are shaped by this, and our collective reflections must hinge on respect for the trauma resulting from that experience. We must advocate for all voices, not just the loudest.

Without sincere dialogue, this proposed sanctuary could break promises made to Native peoples by leaders in Washington, D.C. It will surely damage conservation in the long run.

(Civil Beat)

SAMOAN CHARGED FOR FATAL CRASH

Samoan seasonal worker, 25-year-old Fua Moananu appeared in the Mildura Magistrates Court in Victoria last Thursday following a tragic minibus accident that claimed the lives of two Samoan migrant farm workers.

Local media in Australia reported that Moananu faced charges of multiple dangerous driving offences related to the incident.

Moananu, with bandages on his left face, stood accused of two counts of dangerous driving causing death and five counts of dangerous driving causing serious injury.

The fatal crash occurred on the Calder Highway near Carwarp, approximately 30 kilometres south of Mildura in northwest Victoria, around 7:45 am on Tuesday. Initial reports indicated that the minibus lost control while attempting to overtake another vehicle, ultimately colliding with a tree.

During the proceedings, Magistrate Patrick Southey acknowledged the ongoing police investigation and expressed uncertainty about the strength of the prosecution's case regarding the charges of dangerous driving. He remarked on the perplexing circumstances surrounding the accident, noting that the road conditions were favorable with no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement.

The crash resulted in the immediate death of two passengers aged 43 and 34, while two others aged 39 and 37 remained critically injured in the hospital.

(Samoa Observer)

FUNGUS THREATENS NATIVE TREES

A fungus is suspected to be causing the widespread death of native trees in Palau over the past three years.

The uduiud tree is an endemic species to Palau and holds strong cultural significance.

The Island Times reported the suspected culprit is a Brazilian fungus that has spread across Southeast Asia.

Local and international experts are working to confirm this.

Authorities are urging residents to report unusual tree deaths, sterilize tree cutting tools, and avoid moving dead uduiud wood to other areas which could spread the fungus.

(RNZ Pacific)

PNG CENSUS

Papua New Guinea's administrative services minister Richard Masere says there will be a seven-day "mop-up exercise" following the census count.

The census was originally scheduled to wrap up on Sunday but has been plagued by problems.

The National newspaper reported on Friday Masere saying all provinces had received their census materials, including the digital tablets, and counting was still progressing in most provinces.

He said the extra period would allow provinces enough time to complete their population count as many had started late due to logistical and financial issues.

He also said there would also be a data-cleansing exercise until August 30, to accurately determine the country's population figure.

Meanwhile, the Post-Courier reported on Friday that election officials were saying the actual headcount in the Highlands provinces will start this week.

(RNZ Pacific)

PACIFIC COAST-WATCHERS

World War II coast-watchers from across the Pacific are set to be recognized In New Zealand.

During the war, a network of civilians and military personnel kept watch 24/7 for enemy aircraft and ships from stations across the Pacific.

For decades, civilian Pacific Islands coast-watchers did not receive the same recognition as their New Zealand counterparts..

Seventeen New Zealand coast-watchers and five other Allied prisoners were executed by Japanese personnel on Tarawa in 1942.

This week (Tuesday 2 July), the Governor-General of Aotearoa, Dame Cindy Kiro, will present the families of 25 Pacific Islands coast-watchers with certificates recognizing the service.

PALAU GRANTS

The US Department of the Interior has announced US$7 million in new grants for Palau under the Compact of Free Association (COFA).

Department Assistant Secretary Carmen Cantor announced $6m in COFA Infrastructure Maintenance grants for fiscal years 2022, 2023, and 2024, including $1m Technical Assistance Program funding provided through the Office of Insular Affairs.

The Pacific Island Times reported the grants represented three years of US contributions to complement Palau's maintenance of education and health facilities, water systems, the Palau National Capitol, road failure repairs, and other important projects.

(RNZ Pacific)