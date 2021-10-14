OIA grants $8.5M for energy initiatives in the U.S. territories

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs (OIA) announced $8,500,000 in grant awards provided through the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs’ Energizing Insular Communities program to support energy initiatives in the U.S. territories.

“Energy costs in the territories are among the highest in the nation,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary Keone Nakoa, “we are pleased to provide support for these initiatives that help drive down the costs and promote cleaner energy options, a priority in the Biden-Harris administration.”

The Energizing Insular Communities grants for fiscal year 2021 total $8,500,000 and have been awarded to various projects in each of the U.S. territories as follows:

AMERICAN SAMOA

o American Samoa Shipyard Services Authority - $360,000 for solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage system

o American Samoa Telecommunications Authority - $670,000 for an energy-efficient chilled water HVAC system at the central office

o American Samoa Medical Center Authority - $1,000,000 for microgrid, cooling tower, and LED lighting retrofit projects

GUAM

o Guam Power Authority (GPA) - $154,526 for LED lighting upgrades at the Tamuning Elementary School

o GPA - $1,291,938 for LED lighting upgrades, HVAC central control upgrades, and a solar PV system at the University of Guam

o University of Guam - $274,587 for 2023 Guam Strategy Energy and Action Plan

o Guam Community College - $475,200 for a 100-kW solar panel system

CNMI

o CNMI Department of Public Works, Division of Energy - $215,336 for the residential rebate program for Energy Efficient/Energy Star appliances in the CNMI, second year of program

o CNMI Ports Authority - $260,500 for cool roof and LED lighting upgrades at the Saipan International Airport

o Commonwealth Utilities Corporation (CUC) - $299,996 for a pilot project exploring automated electrical power distribution

o CNMI, Tinian local government - $328,236 for the installation of solar-powered light systems on public buildings and pathways

o CNMI Energy Task Force - $370,680 for planning and coordinating technical assistance

o CUC - $645,000 for a 2.5MW solar PV and battery storage integrated facility design

U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS

o Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority - $1,000,000 for the procurement of hybrid and electric utility fleet vehicles and equipment.

o Virgin Islands Energy Office - $1,154,000 for the Government Operations Fleet Electrification and Energy Efficient Transition project

The Office of Insular Affairs’ (OIA) Energizing Insular Communities program is made available each year by Congress to support energy priorities in the U.S. territories. For more information on grant assistance provided through OIA, please visit: https://www.doi.gov/oia/financial-assistance.