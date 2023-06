Nuku'alofa, TONGA — There are no reports of damage after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off Tonga on Friday morning.

The US Geological Survey reports the quake was 280km south-west of Houma, and around 170km deep.

Kaniva Tonga reports no casualties or damage were reported.

Reports from residents on social media showed the quake was felt on the main island Tongatapu.