New members of Samoa Council of Deputies presented at Legislative Assembly

Apia, SAMOA — Members of the Palauli le Falefa District, along with family and friends, gathered this week to officially escort and present the new member of the Council of Deputies, Le Laulu Tiatia Mapesone Maposua, to the Legislative Assembly of Samoa at Malae o Tiafau, Mulinu'u.

The ceremony took place outside Parliament House at Mulinu'u following the Parliament session. Traditional Sua presentations, including fine mats, foodstuffs, and monetary gifts, were part of the event.

Le Laulu, hailing from Gataivai Savaii, is the son of the former Member of Parliament for Palauli le Falefa, Mapusua Malo, who served in 1967 when the Legislative Assembly consisted of 47 members. Le Laulu is one of three new members of the Council of Deputies announced in Parliament last month.

The other two new members are Tui Atua Tupua Tamasese Efi and Malietoa Moli II. Their election completes the maximum number of people who can hold office under the Constitution.

The Council of Deputies (Samoan: Sui O Le Fono a Sui Tofia) is a constitutional body in Samoa. Its members serve as Deputy "O le Ao o le Malo" (Head of State) and act as head of state when the office of "O le Ao o le Malo" is vacant or when the incumbent is unable to fulfill their duties due to absence or incapacitation.

The Council was established by the Constitution at independence on January 1,1962. It consists of between one and three members who are elected by the Legislative Assembly. If there are no members, the Chief Justice acts in their place. Elections to the Council are required to take place as soon as possible after a new Head of State is elected.

In an interview with Samoa News after the formalities, Le Laulu stated that he was shocked to learn that he had been selected.

"I thank God for this great honor I have been given to serve my people and country," he said.

The Aiga Sa Malietoa was expected to be escorting and presenting Paramount Chief Malietoa Moli II, the son of the late Head of State Malietoa Tanumafili II, to the Legislative Assembly yesterday (Samoa time) with the Aiga Sa Tupua doing the same for their Tama Aiga (Paramount Chief) on Thursday.

