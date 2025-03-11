Nevada National Guard travels to Samoa for disaster response exercise

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — In an effort to enhance disaster response and management capabilities, the Nevada National Guard (NVNG) is initiating a Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) between the Samoa Disaster Management Office (DMO) and the Nevada Division of Emergency Management (DEM) agency.

This important initiative will feature a tabletop exercise centered around a simulated Tropical Cyclone scenario impacting the islands of Samoa.

The tabletop exercise will provide an invaluable opportunity for both Nevada and Samoa to train together and exchange best practices. The primary goal is to identify and refine processes in areas that may be vulnerable, thereby strengthening the overall disaster response framework in Samoa.

"This engagement marks a significant milestone in our ongoing partnership with Samoa's disaster management agencies," said Chargé d’Affaires Daniel Tarapacki. "By working together, we aim to enhance our collective capacity to respond effectively to emergencies, ensuring a well-coordinated and efficient approach to disaster management across the Samoa and the region."

The SMEE represents the first collaborative effort between the NVNG and Samoa’s Disaster Management and Response agencies. Experts from NVNG's will lend their expertise in areas such as law enforcement, command and control, search and extraction, and hazardous materials (HAZMAT) response.

The partnership was established following a comprehensive country analysis conducted in February 2024, which identified key areas of collaboration. Since then, the NVNG has worked diligently to forge a strong alliance with Samoa, culminating in this significant training exercise.

The insights gained from this tabletop exercise will not only enhance Samoa's disaster preparedness but also foster the longstanding relationship between Samoa and the United States, ultimately contributing to the safety and resilience of the communities they serve.