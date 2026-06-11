Nelson weaving exhibition world's first dedicated entirely to mountain daisy Tikumu

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — In what's believed to be a first, a new exhibition underway in Nelson is dedicated entirely to the mountain daisy Tikumu, once a taonga for weavers the knowledge of weaving techniques had almost been lost.

"The beauty in tikumu is that it's not like harakeke that grows in the lowlands, you know, you really have to travel, hike some pretty impressive ara, pathways, just to actually get it in your hands," Hamuera Aporo-Manihera told Nine to Noon.

One would not expect a beautiful mountain daisy to produce such warm and soft fibre that even has thermal and water repellant properties, Aporo-Manihera said.

To prepare tikumu for weaving, the kairaranga (weaver) peels the felty underside of the leaf from the green outer casing of the leaf on the top side.

Tikumu are large-leaved mountain daisies. They belong to a large and complex group in the genus Celmisia that are widespread and often abundant in New Zealand mountain grasslands and herb fields.

Following a series of chance encounters and years of research on tikumu, Hamuera and Naomi Aporo-Manihera have curated Taku Rau Tīkumu at the Nelson Provincial Museum.

Aporo-Manihera said a kete of prepared tikumu leaves was found in a rock shelter on Puketoi Station in Central Otago which were thought to be about 300 years old.

That particular kete was found by a rabbiter in 1895, Aporo-Manihera said.

"That particular artefact ... offered really amazing insights into the preparation of the material for weaving which has been essential in Hamuera's practice for revitalisation, so just seeing how the individual leaves have been stretched and twisted and then bundled prior to weaving."

There is quite a substantial amount of tikumu within that kete, she said.

"Amazingly we have one example of a cloak where the full underside is made from tikumu as well as the outer rau, and that was previously the only example of a cloak of that nature that has so far to date been identified in the whole of the world, not just Aotearoa, and that cloak resides in the ethnographic collection at Kew Gardens in London."

As part of his role as Kaitiaki Taonga Māori at the Nelson Provincial Museum Aporo-Manihera has been researching the museum's collection.

"Through all of that the discovery was made of a bundle of fibres that was unnumbered, no record associated until I was able to spend a little bit more time both with the objects and with our museum records and was able to put two and two together and identifying that bundle as tikumu," he said.

That bundle of tikumu was in fact from the Puketoi Collection, which was originally acquired by a collector called Frederick Vincent Knapp who brought it to Nelson. Over time much of the collection went back to Dunedin but a bundle of tikumu remained in the Nelson, he said.

"I was totally fizzing because ... as a weaver you're looking at fibres and how things are stored, how things are woven, how they feel, and I'm like well this is actually tikumu and it's stretched, it's pulled, you can tell that it's been prepared for something to be woven. But that actual bundle of tikumu we repatriated back to Tūhura Otago Museum."

"I remember when Hamuera came home after finding it and he was just like on the other side of the moon and it was just before we got married actually and so then our honeymoon in the weeks after our wedding turned into traversing the mountains of the top of the south to try and look for tikumu because he was so excited to have found an actual physical specimen within the Nelson collection," Aporo-Manihera added.

The temporary exhibition, Taku Rau Tīkumu, is open at Nelson Provincial Museum until 2 August.

Aporo-Manihera said later this year it will travel to Tūhura Otago Museum.

"The vision was to let this exhibition travel to tikumu communities, I guess before going any wider. So Tūhura Otago having that connection with the Puketoi and tikumu grows in the landscapes beside them," he said.

"So we're hoping after that we'll have some conversations into Ōtautahi, potentially up to Taranaki, there's a very small population of tikumu on Taranaki maunga as well. So we'd love to take it to those communities," Aporo-Manihera added.