Marine Pollution Advisory Committee update on HMNZS Manawanui situation

Apia, SAMOA — The Marine Pollution Advisory Committee (MPAC) continues to assess the situation relating to the run aground HMNZS Manawanui at Tafitoala.

A press statement released yesterday, detailed on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, that the Chairman, Afioga Fui Tupai Mau Simanu, Chief Executive Officer of Ministry of Works, Transport and Infrastructure conducted a meeting with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) DMO Division, Samoa Fire Emergency Services Authority, NZ Defense Force, Maritime New Zealand as well as New Zealand’s High Commissioner to Samoa, Her Excellency, Sialei Van Toor.

The meeting discussed initial findings as well as continued efforts from all parties involved since the occurrence in the early hours of Sunday October 6, 2024.

Divers from the NZ Defense Force and Samoa Response team have been deployed since Monday, October 7 to carry out an assessment of the wreck and possible risks to the marine environment.

It was during this meeting the NZ Defense Force confirmed that there are no explosives onboard.

As of 8am on Wednesday, coastal assessment carried out from Safata to Matafa’a by the Committee confirms that there continues to be no oil contamination on the Coast, although diesel sheens have been observed near the wreck, it has drifted out to the high seas.

Initial assessments suspected fuel leakage and further information of this will be provided as the weather continues to improve, aiding in the diving teams’ operation this evening. For now, water samples have been collected for chemical analysis to confirm contaminations in the water.

It is confirmed that there is damage to the reef from the NZ Navy shipwreck and anchor chain. Assessments show that physical destruction to the reef Is approximately 5000 square meters.

The MPAC Chairman thanks the village of Tafitoala and members of the public for the support and cooperation while the operation is in place.