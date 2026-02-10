Legislature, traditional Leaders, and Advocacy groups mobilize amid policy challenges to Rose Atoll

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Efforts to maintain longstanding protections for Muliava (Nu’u o Manu, Le Oneone Sa o Tuimanu’a, Rose Atoll) have advanced considerably, with widespread support emerging from across Amerika Samoa for the preservation of one of the territory’s most ecologically and culturally significant areas.

On Friday morning January 30, 2026, the commitment of the community was evident as numerous residents participated in a “Wave” demonstration at the Malae o le Talu in Fagatogo. The event was organized to heighten public awareness of the critical importance of continued environmental safeguards, attracted considerable attention.

During the gathering, Chairman Motusa Nua of Puipui Measina a Amerika Samoa (Protect the Treasures of American Samoa) addressed the participants, articulating the atoll’s significance by stating “… protect our measina: our ocean, our lands, and our future generations.”

In a demonstration of unified resolve, the legislature (Fono) adopted a joint resolution on Thursday January 29, 2026, in support of retaining current protections of the Rose Atoll Marine National Monument, maintaining the restriction of longliner fishing within a 50-mile radius of Muliava.

The resolution declares: “This concurrent resolution formally requests that NOAA Fisheries retain all protections within the Rose Atoll Marine National Monument, including the prohibition of commercial fishing within 50 nautical miles of Rose Atoll and also requests that the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council (WesPac) recommend to NOAA Fisheries that the protections afforded to Rose Atoll and its waters by the Rose Atoll Marine National Monument remain in place.”

Lawmakers emphasized that these measures are essential for the protection of natural resources and the well-being of future generations.

These actions have come about due to recent policy developments that present notable challenges. On April 17, 2025, President Trump issued an executive order to review the governance of Marine National Monuments. Subsequently, WesPac introduced a proposal to reduce the designated protected area from commercial fishing around Muliava from 50 to 12 nautical miles. This proposal is scheduled for a vote at WesPac’s forthcoming March 24-26, 2026, meeting, prompting concern among the Amerika Samoa community, traditional leaders, legislators, and environmental advocates regarding threats to the atoll’s cultural significance and delicate ecosystem.

The significance of Muliava extends beyond its physical boundaries.

The atoll is widely recognized for its ecological diversity, functioning as a critical habitat for endangered seabirds, rare coral formations, and species of profound cultural importance. The pristine nature of its waters is regarded by many residents as a living heritage, sustaining both ecological balance and cultural identity throughout Amerika Samoa.

Support for these conservation measures has also been formally articulated by Manu’a leaders to include but not limited to the District Governor, Matai, House Representatives and Senators, whose engagement is evidenced through public declarations and active participation in advocacy initiatives. Their involvement underscores a collective sense of stewardship for the future of Muliava.

Further strengthening this movement, a newly constituted, diverse advocacy group has emerged — Puipui Measina a Amerika Samoa — dedicated to championing the preservation of Muliava and addressing related cultural and environmental concerns.

Puipui Measina a Amerika Samoa’s mission is “to preserve, protect, and advocate for responsible management and sustainable use of Amerika Samoa’s distinctive cultural and natural resources and heritage through strategic community engagement, educational outreach, and leadership in policy development.”

This reflects an expanding alliance determined to ensure the enduring protection of the atoll for generations to come.

Representatives of opposing interests responded to community concerns with dismissive remarks, labeling advocates as “confused,” citing “misinformation,” and claiming they incited “fear.”

During a peaceful event, wave, at the Fagatogo malae, law enforcement was called without cause, briefly disrupting proceedings. The event then continued without incident.

Attempts to disable the advocacy group’s Facebook page also failed.

Despite efforts to intimidate and suppress the group, Puipui Measina a Amerika Samoa will not be deterred by the bullying tactics.

As the forthcoming WesPac meeting approaches on March 24- 26, 2026, the coalition for Muliava’s protection remains steadfast, signifying a pivotal juncture for cultural preservation, environmental governance, and community leadership in Amerika Samoa.