Legendary musician George ‘Fiji’ Veikoso passes

Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata extends heartfelt condolences to the family and fans of George “Fiji” Veikoso, who passed away recently at age 55 in his homeland of Fiji, surrounded by loved ones.

Samoa News notes that “Fiji” is well remembered for his live concerts on island — bringing Pacifika music to the fore of the territory’s playlist as well energizing its ‘live’ music scene.

“We’ve lost a true ambassador of Pacific music,” said Congresswoman Amata. “Fiji's music was more than entertainment — it was a cultural bridge that brought people together across oceans and generations. May his legacy continue with the music and his influence on the Pacific music industry live on.”

Born in Tailevu, Fiji, he began performing professionally at a young age and rose to become one of the most celebrated voices in Pacific reggae and island soul.

His accolades include the 1998 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards for Male Vocalist of the Year and Favorite Entertainer of the Year, a Grammy nomination for the Island Warriors compilation, and a 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Pacific Music Awards.

He co-wrote the theme song for Baywatch Hawaii, appeared in the film Blue Crush, and released multiple beloved albums, including Evolution and Born and Raised. His song “Lia” and over 500 million global streams reflect his widespread impact.

In 2024, Fiji hosted a two-day Homecoming concert in Nadi that drew major Pacific artists and boosted the local economy by over FJD $1 million. He was supported by Fiji’s government as a cultural leader and continued to uplift the Pacific through music until his passing.

“His spirit, rooted in love and truth, will continue to live on in every note of his music,” concluded Congresswoman Amata. “I extend my deepest condolences to his family and all who loved him. May he rest in peace.”