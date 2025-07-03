Interior Department opens FY2025 funding opportunities for U.S.

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs has opened applications for fiscal year 2025 funding to support projects in the U.S. territories and freely associated states. The Office of Insular Affairs remains committed to supporting the sustainable development, infrastructure and natural resource management of the U.S. territories and freely associated states. These funding opportunities are an important resource for advancing local priorities and improving the quality of life in island communities.

“I’m proud to share that new funding is now available to help advance key priorities across the U.S. territories and freely associated states through our FY2025 discretionary grant programs,” said William Hague, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs. “During my meetings last week with island finance ministers and officials, I shared that one of my top priorities will be improving how and when required financial audits—known as Single Audits—are completed and submitted. These audits are essential for making sure federal funds are spent properly, and we look forward to working together to strengthen this process and support the goals outlined in each area’s grant applications.”

Funding is available through several key programs, including technical assistance, maintenance assistance, coral reef and natural resources, brown tree snake control and energizing insular communities. Applicants are encouraged to carefully review the program guidelines and submit strong, well-supported proposals by the August 15, 2025, deadline.

The priorities, eligibility requirements and application information for each fund is detailed in the Notifications of Funding Opportunity found at www.grants.gov under Assistance Listing #15.875.