Hundreds attend Monday's funeral of Tonga's Lord Ma'afu

Nuku'alofa, TONGA — A traditional funeral with military honours was held for Tonga's former deputy prime minister Lord Ma'afu Tukui'aulahi on Monday at the Huelo 'o Hangai Tomb, Tokomololo in Tongatapu.

Hundreds of people attended the burial ceremony at the tombs, where marquees were erected for the outdoor service. It was a public holiday in the Kingdom for the New Year and the funeral was the focus of activity on Tongatapu, the main island.

The funeral procession was led by the Royal Corps of Musicians with HMAF platoons. Joining the procession were HRH Prince Ata, Tongan nobles, the former Prime Minister, the Prime Minister and members of Cabinet and the family of the late nobleman.

People wearing black and funeral mats sat by the roadside at Tokomololo to pay their respects as the funeral cortége passed by.

At the tombs, King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau'u sat with members of the royal family, including HRH Princess Pilolevu.

The service was led by Pastor Fanueli Mataele of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

The traditional interment rites were led by the Ha'a Tufunga.

King Tupou VI laid a wreath at the tomb.

Heads of diplomatic missions, and defence attachés also paid their respects with the laying of wreaths.

Lord Ma'afu died on 12 December at Auckland City Hospital after a long illness.