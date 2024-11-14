Homicide leading cause of death for pregnant women

Honolulu, HAWAII — Domestic violence experts are warning that homicide is the leading cause of death for pregnant women.

They’re sounding the alarm after a Schofield soldier was charged for the murder of his pregnant wife.

Mischa Johnson was six months pregnant when she went missing. The military charged her husband, Schofield Barracks soldier Dewayne Johnson, with murder, intentionally killing her unborn child, obstruction of justice, and possession of child pornography.

On Maui in 2014, Charli Scott, 27, who was expecting a baby boy, disappeared and only her jawbone has been found.

Her killer, ex-boyfriend Steven Capobianco, is serving life in prison for her murder.

“Homicide is the leading leading cause of death among pregnant women in the United States. Fifty to 75% of women abused during pregnancy will continue to be abused after they give birth as well,” said Monique Ibarra, Domestic Violence Action Center CEO.

In 2022, Harvard researchers found that pregnant women are more likely to be murdered during pregnancy or soon after childbirth than die from the three leading causes maternal mortality, high blood pressure, hemorrhage or sepsis.

“Women in general are vulnerable to experiencing intimate partner violence, but when you also add on pregnancy, there’s an increased amount of stressors involved in the relationships that may be a trigger for the abuser,” said Ibarra.

Ibarra says help is available and she urges pregnant women to talk to their doctors.

(Hawaii News Now)