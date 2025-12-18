Holiday help from the National Poison Center

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The holidays bring changes in routine that can increase the risk of accidental poison exposures in the home.

Keep kids safe this holiday season, keep by securing medicines, cleaners, alcohol, and small batteries (especially button batteries in toys) in locked cabinets or high up, away from curious hands.

Keep purses/ coats out of reach, clean up drinks immediately, and don't leave open gifts unattended.

Always keep chemicals in original containers, and remember proper food safety to prevent foodborne illness, too, to avoid extra calls to Poison Control.

Keep these important safety tips in mind this season:

Button and disc batteries found in toys, games, watches, remotes, and musical greeting cards can cause serious injury or death if swallowed. Seek help immediately if ingestion is suspected.

Expanding water beads and rare-earth magnets may look fun but are dangerous if ingested. Magnets can stick together inside the intestines, and water beads can swell and cause blockages—both are medical emergencies.

Alcoholic beverages are often more accessible during holiday gatherings. Clean up promptly and store alcohol-containing products safely.

Nicotine-containing products, including cigarettes, vape liquid, and chewing tobacco and pouches, are harmful if ingested. These products may cause shakiness, vomiting, or seizures.

CBD and THC products are often packaged to look like candy or snacks. Keep these locked away, out of sight, and out of reach of children.

Cleaning products should be stored up and out of sight. Never mix cleaning chemicals and always follow label directions.

Ask visiting friends and family to store medications safely, not on counters or nightstands, and keep purses and bags secured.

Keep children and pets away from seasonal plants such as mistletoe, holly berries, yew, and poinsettias.

The holiday season can bring both joy and stress. If you or a loved one is struggling or having thoughts of self-harm, help is available. Call or text 988 to reach the 24/7 National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Prevention is the best treatment for poisoning. The Poison Center’s specially trained registered nurses and pharmacists are available 24/7/365. Questions or poisoning exposure, call 1-800-222-1222.

The Poison Center provides a free and confidential service to the public.