Highest number of Samoa’s dengue cases in 20-29 age group

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Samoa's Ministry of Health is still reporting dengue cases.

In an update for the week from 29 July to 4 August, the Ministry said since November, 494 lab- confirmed cases have been reported.

Four lab-confirmed cases were reported for that week.

The Ministry said the highest number of cases are in the 20-29 age group, and no deaths have been reported.

"Dengue cases are densely distributed in the Apia Urban Area (AUA) and North West of Upolo (NWU) regions," the Ministry said.

Public advice remains the same — to clean up stagnant water sources where mosquitoes could breed, wearing appropriate clothing, and using mosquito nets and repellent.

Those affected should watch out for severe symptoms and monitor others in their households.

A rise of dengue cases was reported in Europe earlier in the year.

As of April 30, over 7.6 million dengue cases had been reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) for this year, including 3.4m confirmed cases, over 16,000 severe cases, and over 3000 deaths.

WHO said this increase has been particularly pronounced in the region of the Americas.

WHO said cases are most commonly asymptomatic or result in mild febrile illness (meaning an illness having or showing fever symptoms), but some cases will develop severe dengue, which may involve shock, severe bleeding or severe organ impairment.

Meanwhile, Samoa's Ministry of Health also said they continue to observe an increase of people presenting to the hospital with flu-like symptoms, and the numbers remain high.

Total reported cases passed 1200 for the week from July 29 to August 4, compared to 1363 the week before.