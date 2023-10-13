Fiji Meteorological Service predicts active cyclone season

Nadi, FIJI — Fijians are being warned to be alert and well-prepared for the upcoming cyclone season.

Fiji Meteorological Service predicts at least two to three cyclones will pass through the Exclusive Economic Zone this season.

FBC News reports the Minister for Meteorological Services Ro Filipe Tuisawau said one or two of these cyclones is expected to be above category three or more.

The cyclone season in Fiji runs from November through to April every year.