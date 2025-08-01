Dengue fever claims fourth child

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Samoa media outlets are reporting a fourth child has died of dengue fever. A nine-year-old boy from Mulifanua is the latest confirmed fatality in the current outbreak affecting Samoa.

The child died at the Faleolo District Hospital around 2 am on Thursday, July 31. According to the Acting Deputy Director General for Hospital and Clinical Services, Ulugia Dr. Tito Kamu, the boy was initially admitted to Faleolo before being transferred to Tupua Tamasese Meaole (TTM) Hospital in Motootua.

“He suffered a sudden collapse when the ambulance reached Nofoali’i,” Dr. Kamu said. “His condition deteriorated rapidly, and they turned back to Faleolo Hospital, but doctors were unable to revive him.”

Dr. Kamu said the diagnosis was made based on clinical signs consistent with dengue fever, although results of the official blood tests have yet to be confirmed.

The Samoa Observer quoted his parents saying that he began showing symptoms last Saturday. These included high fever, vomiting, headaches, and body pain — all common symptoms of dengue fever. His condition deteriorated over the next few days, prompting the family to take him to the hospital.

However, the family stated that they waited for 4 hours for the ambulance to arrive. "We were then on our way to Motootua, but he crashed when we reached Nofoalii, and we had to turn back to Faleolo, but it was too late."

Describing him as a very energetic child, the family said his presence brought joy to their household every day. “We miss him so much,” a family member said. “He lit up our home with his laughter.”