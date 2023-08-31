Court defers sentencing of pregnant woman

Apia, SAMOA — The Supreme Court has deferred the jail term of a pregnant woman until after she gives birth and turns herself in as a prisoner in October to serve time.

Taofegauia’i Polaia of Vavau and Malaemalu was pregnant at the time her 13-month custodial sentence was handed down by Supreme Court Justice, Niava Mata Tuatagaloa in July this year.

She was the Manager of the Seabreeze Resort at the time of the offending. According to Court records, she was expected to give birth later on in July and will be allowed to remain outside prison until October before turning herself in to serve her punishment.

She was originally charged with 32 counts of theft as a servant, forgery and using forged documents. But the prosecution later withdrew most of the charges and just pursued three counts of theft as a servant and two counts of forgery which she pleaded guilty to. The total value of money including the value of the brush cutter she stole is SAT$2,839.35.

