Pacific News Briefs: New report shows that global tuna markets are changing.

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) says their new report shows that global tuna markets are changing.

The FFA said the report finds that global tuna markets are becoming more competitive and volatile.

It said this is due to shifting consumer demand, rising sustainability and traceability expectations, and external pressures such as climate impacts, fuel and logistics costs, and geopolitical uncertainty.

The FFA said the report underscores that Pacific Island countries hold their greatest leverage at the point of resource ownership and access.

[RNZ Pacific]

NEW FLIGHTS BETWEEN BRISBANE AND HONIARA

Solomon Airlines has accused Qantas of trying to run it out of business, as the Australian carrier seeks approval to add an extra weekly service between Brisbane and Honiara.

In a submission to the International Air Services Commission, Solomon Airlines said the route is vital to the country's economy.

Australian Aviation reported the airline claiming Qantas increasing flights in a stagnant market could undermine competition and threaten Solomon Airlines' ability to sustain its international and subsidized domestic services.

Qantas said it will work constructively with the commission as it considers the application.

[RNZ Pacific]

OPERATION KIWA

New Zealand has worked with French and US authorities in intercepting a vessel carrying 4.24 tons of cocaine in French Polynesia

NZ Customs Minister Casey Costello said the Customs Service, Defense Force and the Government Communications Security Bureau were all involved.

They supported French authorities, with assistance from the United States Drug Enforcement Agency, to stop the vessel on February 02.

Costello said it was the first major success of Operation Kiwa, a maritime campaign to stop transnational organized crime networks operating across the Pacific.

[RNZ Pacific]

MARSHALL ISLANDS- AUSTRALIA MOU

Australia has signed a letter of intent to support the Marshall Islands Resilience and Adaptation Trust Fund.

Through the fund, Australia will provide US$2 million in seed funding to support long-term climate adaptation, resilience, and mitigation efforts in the Marshall Islands.

The agreement was signed by Marshall Islands' Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Kalani Kaneko, and Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong.

[RNZ Pacific]

DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS

Germany has signed a declaration to establish diplomatic relations with Niue.

PMN reported Niue's Prime Minister Dalton Tagelagi and Germany's Foreign Minister Dr Johann David Wadephul met in Auckland to formalise the arrangement.

Tagelagi said the establishment of diplomatic relations with Germany strengthens Niue's place in the international community and opens the door to new partnerships.

Dr Wadephul said Germany continues to stand for an ambitious climate policy that helps ensure the islands of the Pacific remain habitable.

[RNZ Pacific]