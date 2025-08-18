Cook islands 'open to anything' for seabed mining partnerships

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A director at the Cook Islands Seabed Minerals Authority (SMBA) says that, as a small island nation, the Cook Islands is always looking to partner with other jurisdictions.

Last week, on the sidelines of its 60th anniversary of self-governance, the Cook Islands and United States agreed to work together "to advance scientific research and the responsible development of seabed mineral resources".

SMBA's partnerships and cooperation director Edward Herman said it is useful for the Cook Islands to collaborate.

"We're always available to collaborate and partner with any jurisdictions [or] any institutions," he said.

"We have quite a few of these arrangements anyway. This is more of a formal arrangement and the US felt this was appropriate to do a joint statement."

He told ABC Pacific that the US is sending its research vessel Nautilus to the Cook Islands.

In February, the Cook Islands and China signed a five-year agreement to cooperate in exploring and researching the Pacific nation's seabed minerals.

Herman told RNZ Pacific that it is a similarly high-level agreement.

"Primarily, from the Cook Islands' perspective, [the agreement with China] is building on our research capacity," he said.

"We want technology, resourcing, ships if we can. We'd be open to anything that's available in terms of collaboration."

Te Ipukarea Society president June Hosking thinks that having several eyes on research is good, but hopes countries are not using the Cook Islands as a testing ground.

"Would they think that they could come to our waters and try that out for real, rather than in their own waters? That's what would worry me — anyone coming in, do they actually care about our place?"

US interest in deep sea mining has grown. In April, the US opened a pathway to deep sea mining in the high seas through its own regulations, outside the International Seabed Authority.

This has created a stir, with some accusing the US of breaching international law.

The joint statement between the two countries on August 5th said the Cook Islands was a leader in seabed mineral exploration of its own waters and recognized the economic potential of the resources.

"The United States of America and the Cook Islands are proud US-linked firms sit at the forefront of deep seabed mineral research and exploration in the Cook Islands, which reflects strong and shared US-Cook Islands seabed minerals interests," it said.

"The Cook Islands, with its vast maritime natural resources, and the United States of America, with its expertise in oceanic research and technology, are uniquely positioned to work together to ensure that the exploration and development of seabed mineral resources are guided by rigorous gold standard science and best practices."