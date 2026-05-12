COMPACT OF FREE ASSOCIATION FUNDING

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A United States government report has revealed a slow breakdown in funding mechanisms for the Freely Associated States (FAS).

The renewed Compact of Free Association (COFA) agreements signed in 2023 with Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), and the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) provide them with more than US$6 billion over 20 years. In exchange, the US has exclusive military access.

However, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) released a study this month, finding that the US has been notably late on compact fund payments in recent years, while the states themselves are also late on their audit reports.

"Most documents that FSM, RMI, and Palau are required to submit were not submitted on time," it reads.

"Since 2019, all three countries' required single audit reports — critical to US compact oversight efforts — have been late."

The audit reports, some of which "are still outstanding", are described as "critical" to the US tracking of how compact funding is spent. But the states told the GAO they are struggling to make use of the funding, due to lateness and on-the-ground realities.

"FAS officials told GAO that project implementation has encountered obstacles such as delayed compact funds disbursement, rising construction costs, and labor shortages."

But it is also reported that a hiring freeze by the Trump Administration in January last year has delayed the implementation of a special unit to oversee the compact funding beyond 2029.

Meanwhile, states noted a near-complete loss of grants under other assistance programs, such as from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"According to the officials, they had to find new sources of funding or reduce programs supported by this assistance."

The Marshall Islands recently declared a state of emergency over fuel supplies, with Finance Minister David Paul telling RNZ Pacific they were "at the mercy of the market".

SAMOA TRAVEL

Air New Zealand says travel to Samoa will continue as usual after the government suspended refueling for certain international flights.

The airline said the suspension only applies to unscheduled flights and private jets.

The Samoa government said the country has sufficient stock for around 80 days- worth of jet fuel and up to 60 days- worth of petrol and diesel.

Air New Zealand has previously cancelled four flights to Samoa since early April due to rising fuel costs.

COOK ISLANDS SECURITY ISSUES

The Cook Islands and New Zealand have begun talks about defense and security issues.

It comes after the two governments signed a pact last month, ending a spat which developed last year over the Cook Islands forging a deal with China without consulting Wellington.

Cook Islands' Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration hosted officials from New Zealand's Ministry of Defense and Defense Force last week, where discussed moves to share information and align regional security interest and priorities.

Cook Islands Foreign Affairs and Immigration secretary Elizabeth Wright-Koteka said the visit is intended to be the first of many to strengthen security cooperation.

ALCOHOL SALES

New Caledonia is banning alcohol sales this week ahead of the second anniversary of rioting over proposed electoral reforms.

Two years ago on 13 May, riots took place in Noumea, ultimately leaving 14 people dead and causing widespread damage.

The government said the ban will prohibit the sale of takeaway alcoholic beverages and public consumption with exceptions at the international airport.

The ban starts today and ends on Sunday, 17 May.

ELECTORAL BRIBERY

Tonga's tourism minister has been convicted of electoral bribery, but he says he will appeal.

PMN reported Semisi Sika admitted the payment was made but he says it was a "good faith" mistake.

The Supreme Court found the Tongatapu 2 people's representative guilty after he failed to declare a $10,000 Tongan pa'anga payment to a local academy, weeks before the 2025 election.

The amount is equivalent to just over US$4000.

Sika said the donation was personal, as his nieces are members of the academy, but the court ruled the timing and nature of the payment breached electoral laws.

Under Tongan law, a bribery conviction usually means an MP must be unseated.

CITIZENSHIP TEST

Migrants who come to New Zealand through Samoa pathways will be exempt from a new citizenship test.

The Samoa Quota resident visa offers 1100 spots annually to live and work indefinitely.

The government has announced a test for other immigrants seeking citizenship that will begin in 2027.

Applicants will have to correctly answer 15 out of 20 questions relating to various responsibilities and privileges, including knowledge of New Zealand law.

Those with birthright or New Zealand descent will also be exempt.

FIJI FUEL CRISIS

The Consumer Council of Fiji says transparency is important as the country navigates the fuel crisis.

The council is calling for independent scrutiny regarding Energy Fiji Limited's proposal to implement an 11-cent surcharge per kilowatt hour.

The council said it recognizes the impact of fuel costs, but an 11-cent increase on the current tariff of 34 cents per kilowatt hour represents a significant rise.

Its CEO Sheema Shandil said a family using 300kWh per month could face an additional $33 on their bill.

She said consumers must not be made to carry an unchecked or poorly explained cost burden.

Shandil wants more information made available before any surcharge is considered.

NORTHERN MARIANAS

The American Red Cross is widening their financial support for survivors of Super Typhoon Sinlaku in Marianas.

The typhoon devastated the islands of Saipan and Tinian in April, with so far only about half of Saipan residents having safe and reliable access to water.

The Red Cross has been supporting emergency shelters and distributing emergency supplies.

Marianas Variety is reporting citizenship will not be required for the Red Cross's incoming financial support program to help fund home repairs.

Other programs by the US Federal Emergency Management Agency or Small Business Administration are tied to immigration or citizenship status.

Thousands of residents in the Northern Marianas have applied for federal aid in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku.

The Pacific Daily News reports business and nonprofits can apply for up to $2 million to repair facilities or offset lost revenue.

Besides individual disaster grants, residents can also apply for low-interest loans from the US Small Business Administration to help replace damaged property or repair homes, as well as seek aid from the American Red Cross.

It comes as more than US$250 million of federal spending from fiscal year 2020 to 2022 is being questioned.

Governor David Apatang said this is not slowing down the response, and his administration continues to work to close out several years of backlogged audits and questioned costs.

(Source: RNZ Pacific)