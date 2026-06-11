Coast Guard crew from Operation Blue Pacific returns to Honolulu

HONOLULU — The crew of USCGC Hollyhock returned to Honolulu Sunday after completing their first Operation Blue Pacific patrol.

The Hollyhock crew departed Honolulu in April and traveled more than 7,500 nautical miles over 42 days, making port calls in Pago Pago, American Samoa, Nuku’alofa, Tonga, Vava’u, Tonga, and Kiritimati, Kiribati.

The crew serviced 16 navigational aids in Pago Pago, American Samoa, and harbors on the islands of Ta’u and Ofu, performing maintenance and repairs on six buoys, three lights, one day beacon, and three navigation ranges. During their port call in Pago Pago, the crew also volunteered at a beach clean-up at Lions Park in Tafuna, American Samoa, and toured the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Baseline Observatory in Tula, American Samoa.

From May 15-18, the crew exercised a bilateral maritime law enforcement agreement by assisting Tongan Royal Navy officers with law enforcement operations in Tonga’s exclusive economic zone. During two commercial fishing vessel boardings, Hollyhock crew members assisted Tongan Royal Navy officers with conducting safety checks, reviewing documentation, inspecting gear and verifying catch.

While visiting Nuku’alofa, the crew hosted public tours aboard the cutter for over 170 students and community members, participated in a beach clean-up at American Wharf, and conducted law enforcement tabletop exercises with the Tongan Royal Navy. During their port call in Vava’u, Tonga, the crew hosted an engagement with Penisimani Vainikolo, acting governor of Vava’u, and representatives from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Revenue & Customs, Tonga Tourism Authority, Tonga Police, and His Majesty’s Armed Forces.

In addition, the Hollyhock crew transported National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and U.S. Geological Survey personnel to Kanton Island in Kiribati and assisted with the repair of a tsunami warning station, the first such maintenance performed on the station in over 10 years.

"Throughout this patrol, the Hollyhock crew demonstrated versatility and professionalism while carrying out a diverse set of missions,” said Cmdr. Jessica McCollum, commanding officer of the Hollyhock. “From maintaining crucial navigational aids in American Samoa to conducting bilateral operations with our Tongan partners, our crew strengthened maritime safety, security and U.S. presence in the region.”

Operation Blue Pacific is an overarching multi-mission Coast Guard endeavor to promote security, safety, sovereignty and economic prosperity in Oceania. Coast Guard cutters, aircrew and personnel deploy throughout Oceania to maintain unrestricted, lawful access to the maritime domain for all nations, improve regional stability, and solidify the Coast Guard as a reliable partner for maritime safety, security and stewardship in the Pacific.

The Hollyhock, a 225-foot seagoing buoy tender with a 50-person crew, was the fourteenth of 16 vessels built in the Juniper Class series. Originally homeported in Port Huron, Michigan, the cutter shifted homeport to Honolulu in October 2025.

The Hollyhock is responsible for maintaining vital navigation aids throughout the Hawaiian Islands, Midway, American Samoa, and broader Oceania region. When deployed in support of Operation Blue Pacific, the Hollyhock’s presence and unique authorities reinforce security and stability in Oceania and along the U.S. maritime border of American Samoa.