Bus driver involved in tragic crash in Samoa — dies

Apia, SAMOA — The driver of a bus in Samoa that crashed earlier this month has died in hospital from the injuries he sustained.

The bus flipped over and landed on its roof leaving the driver critically injured and was fighting for his life at the Tupua Tamasese Meaole National Hospital.

The Samoa Observer reported the driver died on Sunday night, just over a week after the accident.

The MP for Vaa-o-Fonoti, Mauu Siaosi Puepuemai, has blamed poor road conditions for the fatality and warned local authorities of more accidents if the roads are not fixed.