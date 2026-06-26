American Samoa participates in U.S. Tuna Treaty consultation

Wellington, NEW ZEALAND — American Samoa participated as a member of the United States delegation to the U.S.-Pacific Island Parties Tuna Treaty Consultation Meeting in Wellington, New Zealand on June 22, 2026.

The meeting brought together representatives of the United States and Pacific Island Parties to the South Pacific Tuna Treaty to discuss continued cooperation on sustainable fisheries, economic development, maritime security, monitoring, control and surveillance, licensing, and Treaty implementation.

During the consultation, the United States delegation emphasized the importance of the Treaty to both the U.S.-flag purse seine fleet and American Samoa’s tuna industry. U.S. Head of Delegation Deputy Assistant Secretary Dr. Ruth Perry, American Tunaboat Association Executive Director Bill Gibbons-Fly, State Department representative Rachel Ryan, and American Samoa Head of Delegation and Department of Marine and Wildlife Resources Director Nathan Ilaoa all stressed the same core message: the U.S.-flag purse seine fleet and the American Samoa tuna industry are uniquely connected and must remain viable together.

The delegation emphasized that the success of the U.S.-flag fleet directly supports American Samoa’s cannery, port, workforce, local businesses, and broader economy. At the same time, American Samoa provides a critical U.S. Pacific platform for the fleet through its port services, processing capacity, infrastructure, and connection to the regional tuna supply chain.

“The U.S.-flag purse seine fleet and the American Samoa tuna industry need each other to survive,” said DMWR Director Ilaoa. “When the fleet is healthy, fish move through our port, our cannery is supported, and Samoan families feel the benefits. When the fleet struggles, American Samoa feels it too. We are on the same side of this Treaty, not opposite sides.”

The United States delegation also announced that American Samoa will host the next U.S. Tuna Treaty Consultation Meeting in Pago Pago in March. This will be the first time American Samoa has hosted the high-level consultation.