Amata honors the life of Senator Lindsey Graham

Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata is honoring the life of Senator Lindsey Graham, a Veteran, and a statesman, who championed a strong U.S. military and the nation’s obligations to Service Members, and a belief in a pro-active foreign policy that emphasized freedom.

“I was blessed to know and be friends with Senator Graham, and he was also a friend to America Samoa, with influential roles in the Senate regarding appropriations, budget, military, and foreign affairs. I was shocked and saddened to learn of this tragic news.

“His legacy is secure, starting out as an admirable American success story. He grew up in apartment over the family business, then following his parents’ death, took on the responsibilities of raising and supporting his younger sister, Darline, then 13 years old.

“He served in the U.S. Senate for more than 20 years, including numerous key committees and chairmanships, and prior to that as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Lindsey Graham was a lifelong public servant, including 33 years in the U.S. Air Force, Air National Guard, and Air Force Reserve, and he didn’t retire from that service until 2015, with the rank of Colonel. That’s a patriotic record that American Samoans will appreciate and honor.

“He was outgoing, hopeful, persuasive, personable, enthusiastic about legislating, willing to work with anyone where he could build a point of agreement, and always happy to share in a joke.

“I take comfort from his Christian faith. He was open about his beliefs without seeking attention, respected others, and defended religious freedom. I join the many prayers and condolences for his family, his sister, the people of South Carolina, his Senate staff, and all who knew him. He will be widely missed and remembered.”