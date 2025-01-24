Agreement between Samoa and China on mutual Visa Exemption reached

Apia, SAMOA — Government of the Independent State of Samoa and the Government of the People’s Republic of China have reaffirmed joint commitment and partnership to strengthen relations and cooperation between both countries and to facilitate exchange of visits between citizens of both countries including promotion of people to people linkages and sub-national cooperation.

An Agreement on Mutual Visa Exemption was signed today (January 23, 2025) between the Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, Mr Agafili Shem Leo and the Chinese Ambassador to Samoa His Excellency Mr Fei Mingxing during the celebration of the Chinese Spring Festival.

On conclusion of the signing, the Prime Minister of Samoa, Fiame Naomi Mataafa delivered a few remarks followed by an Address by His Excellency Ambassador Fei.

Both the Prime Minister and Ambassador acknowledged that the visa exemption arrangement would benefit both countries substantially through ease of international travel. It was further recognized that this important development would also align with this year’s 50th Anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1975.

The Agreement on Mutual Visa Exemption was one of the discussion issues at the bilateral meeting between the Honorable Prime Minister of Samoa and the President of the People’s Republic of China His Excellency Xi Jinping during the Prime Minister’s official visit to China from 20-28 November last year.

Aside from the Mutual Visa Exemption, the culmination of the Bilateral Meetings between the Hon Prime Minister and the Chinese Leaders included the signing of the:

Economic and Technical Cooperation Agreement

MOU on Exchange and Cooperation in the field of Economic Development

MOU on Establishing a Working Group on Promoting Unimpeded Trade

MOU on the Global Development Initiative

MOU on Education Collaboration and Exchanges

Handover Certificate for the Fingerprint Testing Laboratory

The collaborative efforts and cooperation between the Governments of Samoa and China illustrate a shared commitment and mutual trust to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation.

The Government of Samoa and the Government of the People’s Republic of China will continue to pursue greater collaboration that will deliver on joint interests and agreed commitments to address key national development priorities that are in line with the Pathway for the Development of Samoa, and for the benefit of our two Peoples.

(Source: press release)