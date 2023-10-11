9th Mission Support Command leads medical aid mission in Samoa

Apia, SAMOA — The U.S. Embassy and the Government of Samoa have announced a joint collaboration aimed at improving healthcare in Samoa. In a significant partnership, the U.S Army Reserve will soon be running the Soifua Manuia clinics at Poutasi District Hospital and Leulumoega District Hospital from October 12 – 26, 2023.

The initiative will be undertaken as part of the ongoing commitment of the United States to support the people of Samoa and strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two nations. The clinics will provide essential medical services, including general check-ups, preventive care, and treatment for common ailments. These clinics will operate within the framework of the existing public healthcare system, working in close coordination with local health authorities in Samoa.

The Soifua Manuia clinics, to be staffed by experienced medical professionals from the 1984th U.S Army Hospital Brigade under the 9th Missions Support Command, U.S. Army Reserve headquarter in Honolulu, Hawaii will deliver high-quality healthcare services and aim to bridge the gaps in healthcare access, ensuring that Samoan citizens within the selected areas have access to prompt and efficient medical care.

“These Soifua Manuia clinics demonstrate the strong bond and partnership between our two countries,” said U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Noriko Horiuchi. “We are immensely grateful for the opportunity to work with the Government of Samoa and contribute to the wellbeing of its citizens through its healthcare services.”

The Soifua Manuia clinics are part of a broader series of initiatives designed to foster the long-standing friendship between the United States and Samoa, and to address critical healthcare needs of the people of Samoa. The Soldiers of the 9th MSC as America’s Army Reserve of the Pacific have cultural and familial ties in the Pacific Theatre. These ties facilitate deeper partnerships with our allies and enrich a shared understanding of our culture.