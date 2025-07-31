A 5 year-old girl is Samoa’s third registered death in the dengue fever outbreak

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Samoa’s Acting Director General of Health Ulugia Dr. Tito Kamu, confirmed to TV-1 that a 5-year-old girl died Wednesday (Samoa time) at the Pediatric Ward after being referred from Lufilufi District Hospital.

The 5 year-old is the youngest victim of the outbreak in Samoa. A 12 year old boy and an 8 year old girl had both lost their lives to dengue in recent months.

Ulugia Dr Tito Kamu is urging parents to act quickly. If children are showing signs or symptoms of dengue fever, they should be taken to see a doctor immediately.

Samoa’s latest situational report confirms 521 cases were confirmed within one week from Monday 21 – Sunday 27 July 2025. That is compared to 498 cases the week before – and 331 cases the week before that.

Samoa has 2,277 recorded cases since January 2025. Children are the worst hit with 71% of all recorded cases between ages 1 and 15 years.

The dengue fever outbreak was declared for Samoa in April 2025.

Dr Ulugia Kamu had warned last week that the children’s ward has been at maximum capacity with all 50+ beds occupied.

This prompted a swift response from the private sector – with Island Rock Limited donating 10 beds to the children’s ward, with 10 more expected for Tuasivi next week.

Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio had last week set out Samoas comprehensive national response to the dengue fever outbreak including the start up of the NEOC (National Emergency Operations Centre).

Schools in Samoa remain closed this week to allow for a large-scale fumigation program led by public servants from Health and Education, and other NEOC partners.

Other responses include the Ministry of Women, Community and Social Development who are working with village representatives to combat breeding grounds for mosquitos.