Samoa welcomes first electric fire trucks as part of green transformation

Apia, SAMOA — The Government of Samoa and Japan and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) celebrated a major national milestone with the launch last week of Samoa’s first fully electric fire fighting vehicles, and the handover of new, specialized rescue emergency equipment under the Climate Action Pathways for Island Transport (CAP-IT) Project.

This landmark achievement reflects the strength of the tripartite partnership and Samoa’s ongoing commitment to advancing climate-resilient, low-emission technologies while significantly enhancing the nation’s emergency response capacity.

The ceremony was led and blessed by Reverend Semikueva Fa’atoafe of the EFKS Moata’a, who encouraged the nation to view these new assets as symbols of peace, service, and protection for all communities in Samoa.

The Minister for Fire and Emergency Services, Seve Te’i Fuimaono, commended the collaboration behind this historic development.

“Today marks a historic step forward for Samoa’s resilience and emergency readiness. The introduction of these electric firefighting vehicles and specialised equipment demonstrates how innovation, sustainability, and strong partnerships can directly improve the safety of our people. We thank Japan and UNDP for their steadfast support in modernizing SFESA and advancing our green transformation.”

Funded through a grant from the Government of Japan and implemented by UNDP in close partnership with the Government of Samoa, the CAP-IT Project has enabled the conversion of two fully electric Ford F-150 Lightning into first-responder fire trucks in a world-first adaptation of electric vehicle technology for island emergency services.

In addition to the vehicles, Japan has provided over USD 100,000 in specialized fire fighting rescue equipment, including Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), heavy-duty cutting and spreading tools, a positive pressure ventilation fan, as well as additional equipment arriving in December, such as thermal imaging cameras and lifting and stabilization tools.

The Ambassador of Japan to Samoa reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to sustainable development and safety in the Pacific:

“Japan is honored to partner with Samoa and UNDP through CAP-IT to deliver innovative, low-carbon solutions that strengthen emergency services. These electric fire trucks are not only climate-friendly but also represent ground-breaking technology for small island states. Our partnership reflects Japan’s commitment to supporting Samoa’s national decarbonization goals and building safer, more resilient communities.”

UNDP Resident Representative, Aliona Niculita, further emphasized that:

“By deploying clean technology in essential public services, Samoa is showing the world that climate innovation can directly improve lives — protecting families, homes, and communities while contributing to national emission reduction goals.”

SFESA Commissioner, Tanuvasa Oloapu Petone Mauga, expressed gratitude for the support, and emphasized its impact on frontline readiness:

“This investment directly supports the safety of our fire-fighters and the communities we serve. Our teams respond to emergencies every day, and having reliable, modern tools including EV-based fire trucks strengthens our readiness and ensures we can protect lives with greater effectiveness.”

Chairperson of the SFESA Board of Directors, Aiono Meresaini Siaosi, who officiated the ribbon cutting ceremony, underscored the long-term significance of the partnership:

“This partnership demonstrates what is possible when nations and development partners work together with shared purpose. These vehicles and equipment represent progress, protection, and hope for our people. On behalf of the Board, we extend our sincere gratitude to Japan, UNDP, and the Government of Samoa.”

The fully electric fire fighting vehicles and specialised equipment will now be deployed to support SFESA’s operational duties nationwide, strengthening Samoa’s capacity in fire suppression, rescue operations, and hazardous incident response.

This joint achievement reinforces the shared commitment of Samoa, Japan, and UNDP to advancing green technology, protecting communities, and building a safer, more climate-resilient future for Samoa.

