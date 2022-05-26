Seung Ju Bryan Myung graduates from U.S. Military Academy

Washington, D.C. — Uifa’atali Amata is congratulating Seung Ju Bryan Myung of American Samoa upon graduation from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

He graduated last Saturday, May 21, 2022, having earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Foreign Area Studies-East Asia & Cyber Security.

“Congratulations to Seung Ju for his graduation from West Point,” said Aumua Amata. “Graduation is always a special achievement, as you look forward to your career and take on your assignment as an Army officer. Congratulations as well to your mother Hye Ryeon Koun, your father Jae Uhng Myung, and all of your family.”

Seung Ju Bryan Myung is a graduate of South Pacific Academy. Congresswoman Amata nominated him for competitive consideration, and he was accepted and went on to attend the U.S. Military Academy in New York.

“Service Academy nominations are among the most fulfilling things we do in the congressional office,” continued Congresswoman Amata. “Our Chief of Staff, retired Army Col. Leafaina Yahn, directs the effort, working with others on our congressional staff for our students in American Samoa, as she knows all sides of the process, having been the first Samoan to graduate the Military Academy at West Point.”

Service Academy acceptance is highly competitive. Not only does acceptance require high academic scores throughout high school, they also consider test scores and other factors, both academic and extracurricular. Students considering applying to Service Academies must demonstrate activities, volunteering or other community roles, showing leadership and motivation.